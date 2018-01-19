Budget 2018-19: From tax sops to digitisation push, things to expect from FM Arun Jaitley

Think of February and one thing that looms on everyone’s mind is the Budget. Normally, the Budget frenzy starts sometime in mid-January and this year, it has been no different. All eyes are on finance minister Arun Jaitley as this is his last full Budget to be presented before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. With lots of expectations from the Budget, it remains to be seen how the FM will juggle between the economic requirements, political diplomacy and appeasement of the common man.

Following are some of the key personal tax expectations from the upcoming Union Budget 2018-19:

Tax slabs, deductions

Due to the pain caused by demonetisation, it is expected that there might be an increase in the tax-free ceiling for the individuals from the existing Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh/ Rs 3.5 lakh. Similarly, there has not been any meaningful increase in the Section 80C limit in the last few years. Therefore, it is expected that the limit of Section 80C deduction will be raised to Rs 2 lakh from the existing Rs 150,000. A higher increase also cannot be ruled out.

Jaitley may also consider enhancing the deduction limits specified under Section 80D in the range of Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh as reforms have been sought by the insurance industry to improve medical insurance penetration in the country. As per the existing provisions, the maximum deduction available for an individual under Section 80D is Rs 55,000 (Rs 25,000 for self and Rs 30,000 for parents who are senior citizens). If the individual is a senior citizen, the maximum deduction available is Rs 60,000 (Rs 30,000 for self and Rs 30,000 for parents).

According to the current provisions, medical reimbursements are exempt up to Rs 15,000 per annum. This ceiling was fixed a number of years ago and with the multifold increase in medical costs, the limit of Rs 15,000 may be revised to Rs 25,000.

Capital gains and dividends

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a statement saying those who profit from financial markets must make a fair contribution to nation-building through taxes, it is expected that the current exemption under Section 10(38) for long-term capital gains on securities transaction tax (STT) paid on equity transactions (shares and mutual funds) shall be removed. If the exemption is not removed, it is possible that the holding period for the listed securities and units of equity mutual funds may be enhanced from the existing 1 year to 2 years to qualify as long-term capital asset.

As per the current provisions, companies pay dividend distribution tax (DDT) on the dividend and, hence, there is no requirement for the recipient share/ unit holders of an equity share/ mutual fund, respectively, to pay taxes on the dividends. It is expected that the FM may change this method of taxation and may make dividends taxable only in the hands of the recipients.

National Pension System (NPS)

From previous Budget speeches of Jaitley, it is understood that the government’s intention is to promote NPS as acceptability of NPS has been low as compared to provident fund (PF). However, under the existing provisions, only 40 per cent of the lump-sum withdrawal of NPS is tax exempt. For bringing parity of NPS with PF, the exemption limit may be enhanced to 60 per cent of the corpus since NPS allows 60 per cent of the total corpus as lump-sum withdrawal after an employee has attained age of 60 years.

Current provisions provide for a deduction of Rs 50,000 over and above the Section 80C limits of Rs 1,50,000. To make NPS more attractive, the deduction limit could be enhanced to Rs 75,000 or Rs 1,00,000.

The government had earlier promised a transition scheme from PF to NPS for individuals. It is also expected that the rules for the same may be rolled out in this Budget.

Digitisation

The government has been constantly pushing for digitisation in every field. With an objective of creating taxpayer-friendly environment, the FM may consider introducing jurisdiction-free e-assessments, digital processing of PAN application, electronic collection of documents by the tax department from the assessees, faster processing of taxpayers requests including issuance of refund and online rectification.

So, there is a lot to expect from this Budget but it really needs to be seen what all the FM is able to do given that this is the last Budget before the next general elections.

(Views expressed are personal)

