Budget 2018-19: Capital gains tax relief, plan to change holding period to two years

SEEKING to bolster its revenues from financial markets, the government is expected to tweak rules relating to taxation of capital gains from shares and increase the holding period for long term capital gains from shares to over two years from one year at present.

The move, expected in the Union Budget 2018-19 to be tabled in Parliament on February 1, would bring the holding period for shares in line with the similar holding period that already exists for unlisted shares and transactions in real estate.

At a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, several economists were of the view that the government should increase tax incidence on gains in the equity market — which currently enjoy the lowest tax rate, sources aware of the discussions said.

Short-term capital gains (STCG) from sale of shares within a year are currently taxed at 15 per cent while the long term capital gains (LTCG) from sale of shares after one year are tax free.

Highlighting the anomaly of security market players paying low level of taxes, the Prime Minister had, in 2016, made a case for higher taxes on participants in the financial markets. However, the government did not pursue this proposal in last year’s budget fearing negative reaction in the equity markets.

Having amended the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement with countries including Mauritius, Cyprus and Singapore that empower Indian authorities to impose tax capital gains arising out of India, the government is now taking this approach to its logical end by tightening rules relating to LTCG.

The decision before the government was in choosing between increasing the holding period to qualify for tax-free status or bring in a nominal tax on LTCG.

“Bringing long term capital gains tax should depend on risk capital requirement and capital formation in the economy. For developed economies where capital formation is complete long term capital gains tax should not be exempted but for a country like ours where capital formation is important for the growth of the economy, the benefit should continue. It will also benefit retail investors who are now entering equity markets,” said CJ George, MD, Geojit Financial Services.

George, however, added that increasing the holding period for LTCG from 12 months to two years is not a bad idea. “Technically, one year is not long-term and two years holding period for such benefit should be fine.”



While some sections of market players are calling for abolishing Securities Transaction Tax (STT) and bringing in long term capital gains tax, he said that this will only benefit the stock exchanges and brokers who benefit when the trading volumes rise.

Raising tax rates for financial market participants has been on the radar of the government which has been waiting for an opportune time.

Unlike in previous years when markets were overtly dependent upon foreign fund flows, the Indian stock market is now significantly supported by domestic liquidity through mutual funds and direct investment. So an increase in holding period for STCG and a nominal tax on LTCG is unlikely to cause disruptions in the market balanced by domestic investments, the sources said.



Speaking at a SEBI event on December 24, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had highlighted the government’s agenda to raise taxes for the stock market. “…those who profit from financial markets must make a fair contribution to nation-building through taxes. For various reasons, the contribution of tax from those who make money on the markets has been low. To some extent, it may be due to illegal activities and fraud. To stop this, SEBI has to be extremely vigilant. To some extent, the low contribution of taxes may also be due to the structure of our tax laws,” Modi said.

“Low or zero tax rate is given to certain types of financial income. I call upon you to think about the contribution of market participants to the exchequer. We should consider methods for increasing it in a fair, efficient and transparent way. Earlier, there was a feeling that some investors were getting an unfair deal by using certain tax treaties. As you know, those treaties have been amended by this government. Now it is time to re-think and come up with a good design which is simple and transparent, but also fair and progressive,” Modi had said.

