Budget 2017: Traders, jewellers, realtors express disappointment

Representational image. Representational image.

Traders, jewellers and property dealers cited disappointment over the Union Budget, saying that there was nothing for them this time. Rajeev Sahdev, President of the Chandigarh Jewellers’ Association, said, “It is a normal budget. Post demonetisation, we were expecting a lot, especially when our trade has suffered. The government did not touch excise duty at all.” He added, “Even in the tax slab, there is no jeweller who falls in this category upto 3 lakhs. At least the tax exemption could have been upto 4 to 5 lakhs.” Anil Vohra, president of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, said that even as the budget may be progressive, yet there was nothing for the traders. “We were expecting that the service tax is reduced from 15 to 10 per cent. But it wasn’t touched,” said Vohra.

Another trader, requesting anonymity, said, “Increase of limit from 2.5 lakhs to 3 lakhs is peanuts. The budget is not at all people-friendly.”

Subhash Kataria, president, Traders’ Association, Sector 17, said that in the budget scheme traders are the only losers and only the multinational banks will benefit. “The income tax slab of Rs. 5 lakhs to Rs.10 lakhs of tax rate of 20% should have been reduced to 10%,” said Kataria.

Property dealers in Chandigarh said that real estate was already suffering and the budget provides no relaxation to them. Abhinav Arora, property dealer, said, “The budget will drastically impact properties more than 30 lakhs. The way holding period for capital gains on sale of immovable property — long term capital gains (LTCG) has been reduced to 2 years from 3 years, it will have a negative impact, especially during this time when there is no boom in real estate these days.”

Meanwhile, Rumjhum Chatterjee, chairperson of CII, Northern Region, said the increased investment in infrastructure, rural economy and affordable housing will boost demand in the economy and help generate employment. Budget 2017-18 has allocated a total of Rs 3,96,000 cr for the infrastructure sector.