Budget 2017: Tax relief for foreign investors

The entire capital market has heaved a sigh of relief after the government announced that the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI), who pulled out over Rs 70,000 crore from the Indian markets in the last three months, will be exempted from indirect transfer provision under the Income Tax Act.

The measure is aimed at reviving the floundering overseas investments as foreign players have been in a ‘quit India’ mode since November 2016 for a variety of reasons. The government has now proposed to amend the I-T Act to exempt category I and II FPIs from taxation on indirect transfers. In 2012, the Income-Tax Act was amended to provide for taxation of those transactions of transfer of shares or interest in a foreign entity deriving its value substantially from Indian assets. There were apprehensions about some difficulties which arise in the case of transfer of stake of investors of India-based funds located abroad, but investing in India-based companies.

The amendments in the Income Tax Act will take effect retrospectively from April 1, 2012 and will, accordingly, apply in relation to assessment year 2012-13 and subsequent years.