Budget 2017: Spot, derivatives markets to be integrated

Finance minister Arun Jaitley has proposed to integrate spot and derivatives commodity markets in the country and form an expert committee to prepare the groundwork for the integration.

“The commodities markets require further reforms for the benefits of farmers,” Jaitley said. An expert committee will be constituted to study and promote the creation of an operational and legal framework to integrate spot market and derivatives market for commodities trading. E-NAM would be an integral part of such framework.

Mrugank Paranjape, MD & CEO, MCX, said: “This is a very welcome development that will go a long way in enhancing the depth and width of commodities markets.”