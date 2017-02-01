Budget 2017: Speculation over presentation of Budget, MoS Santosh Gangwar puts ball in Speaker’s court

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath (Left) with MoS Santosh Kumar Gangwar (Right). (Express photo by Renuka Puri) Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath (Left) with MoS Santosh Kumar Gangwar (Right). (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Amid speculations that the Union Budget may be deferred by a day post the demise of former minister of state for external affairs and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP E. Ahamed, Minister of State for Finance Santosh Gangwar on Wednesday said that Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan would take a final call on whether the House will be adjourned or not.

“Due to the unfortunate passing away of a sitting MP, the Speaker will decide if the House will be adjourned or not. Normally, the House is adjourned on the death of a sitting MP. So, the chances are budget can be postponed for a day, but the Speaker will decide,” Gangwar told ANI.

Ahamed passed away in the wee hours of today after suffering from heart attack. Ahamed, who served as the Minister of State for External Affairs in prime minister Manmohan Singh-led UPA government, breathed his last at the RML Hospital in the national capital. He fainted in the Central Hall of Parliament during President Pranab Mukherjee’s address yesterday.

Ahamed’s mortal remains have been taken to his residence so that the public can pay their homage, post which his remains will be flown to his hometown Kannur.