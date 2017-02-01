Budget 2017: Service tax on e-tickets booked online through IRCTC to be withdrawn

A train on its way to Srinagar (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) A train on its way to Srinagar (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced Wednesday that service tax on e-tickets booked online through irctc.co.in will be withdrawn. The decision was announced by the finance minister while presenting his budget in Parliament for 2017-18. Currently, Rs 20 is levied as service tax on Sleeper and Rs 40 on AC classes for booking tickets through IRCTC. The service charge levied on each ticket was not refundable in case of a cancellation. But in the event of a failure to book tickets, the service charge would have been refundable.

WATCH VIDEO | Expectations Of The Common Man From Arun Jaitley In This Budget Session

In November, 2016, shortly after announcing the demonetisation move, the government had waived service tax on tickets booked through IRCTC till end of the year to encourage cashless transactions.

The IRCTC website is reported to have the capacity to book 13 lakh tickets a day, having come a long way from its inception in 2002. Around 15,000 tickets can be booked in a minute on the system with 3 lakh concurrent users logged in at the same time. In 2014-15, 18.3 crore tickets were booked on the IRCTC website.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd