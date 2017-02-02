Budget 2017: Selloff target hiked 60 per cent to Rs 72,500 crore

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The Centre has set a target to raise Rs 72,500 crore through disinvestment of Public Sector Units (PSUs) during the next fiscal, including by way of listing of three railway units — IRCTC, IRFC and IRCON, and a merger and consolidation proposal to create “globally competitive” PSUs. The finance ministry had estimated its receipts from disinvestment at Rs 56,500 crore in 2016-17, of which, it has so far raised Rs 26,903 crore through minority stake sale in state-owned companies.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government will put in place a revised mechanism and procedure to ensure time-bound listing of identified CPSEs on stock exchanges. “Listing of public sector enterprises will foster greater public accountability and unlock the true value of these companies. The government will put in place a revised mechanism and procedure to ensure time-bound listing of identified CPSEs on stock exchanges. The disinvestment policy announced by me in the last budget will continue. The shares of Railway PSEs like IRCTC, IRFC and IRCON will be listed in stock exchanges,” Jaitley said in his budget speech.

He said that in light of the encouraging response to the ETF offering, the Centre will further use the same route for divesting shares in state-owned companies. “Our ETF, comprising shares of ten CPSEs, has received overwhelming response in the recent Further Fund Offering (FFO). We will continue to use ETF as a vehicle for further disinvestment of shares. Accordingly, a new ETF with diversified CPSE stocks and other government holdings will be launched in 2017-18,” he said.

As per the documents, the government has budgeted to raise Rs 72,500 crore through disinvestment in CPSEs in 2017-18, which is higher than the Rs 45,500 crore raised in the current fiscal as per revised estimate (RE).

The finance ministry has estimated its receipts from disinvestment at Rs 56,500 crore in 2016-17, comprising Rs 36,000 crore from minority stake sales and Rs 20,500 crore from strategic disinvestment. The government has so far raised Rs 26,903 crore through minority stake sale in state-owned companies, which includes Rs 6000 crore raised through launch of an exchange traded fund. The government raised Rs 2096 crore from strategic sales, through divesting a part of its stake in Larsen & Toubro held through Specified Undertaking of UTI. The process of transformation of IDBI Bank, where the government planned to its stake to below 50 per cent, is yet to fructify, even though discussions have been held with a number of potential investors. The government is currently engaging advisors for pushing through strategic disinvestment in companies including BEML, Projects & Development India, Hindustan Prefab, National Projects Construction Corporation.

Jaitley, in his budget speech, said there are opportunities to strengthen CPSEs through “consolidation, mergers and acquisitions” so that they can be integrated across the value chain of an industry. “It will give them capacity to bear higher risk, avail economies of scale, take higher investment decisions and create more value for stakeholders. Possibilities of such restructuring are visible in the oil and gas sector. We propose to create an integrated public sector oil major which will be able to match the performance of international and domestic private sector oil and gas companies,” he said.