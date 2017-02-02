Budget 2017: Relief on partial withdrawal to encourage National Pension System

The existing provision provides that payment from NPS trust to an employee on closure of his account or opting out is exempted up to 40 per cent of total amount payable to him. The existing provision provides that payment from NPS trust to an employee on closure of his account or opting out is exempted up to 40 per cent of total amount payable to him.

To encourage National Pension System (NPS), finance minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday proposed tax relief on partial withdrawal of up to 25 per cent of the contribution by the subscribers and permitted self-employed individuals deduction on up to 20 per cent of his total income for contribution to the NPS. “In order to provide parity between an individual who is an employee and an individual who is self-employed, it is proposed to provide that the self-employed individual shall be eligible for deduction upto twenty per cent of his gross total income in respect of contribution made to National Pension System Trust,” Jaitley said.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Under the Income Tax Act, employee or other individuals are allowed deduction for amount deposited in the National Pension System Trust (NPS). The deduction cannot exceed 10 per cent of salary in case of an employee or 10 per cent of gross total income in case of other individuals.

However, further deduction to an employee in respect of contribution made by his employer is allowed up to 10 per cent of the employee’s salary.

Effectively, it means that in the case of an employee, the deduction allowed under section 80CCD adds up to 20 per cent of salary whereas in case of other individuals, the total deduction is limited to 10 per cent of gross total income. This disparity has now been removed.

This increased limit for tax benefit will help the self-employed individuals, to save taxes on higher contribution in NPS and thereby properly plan for their old age income security. Additional tax deduction on investment upto Rs 50000 under Section 80CCD will continue to remain the same for all NPS subscribers whether salaried or self-employed.

In order to provide further relief to an employee subscriber of NPS, it is proposed to amend the Act so as to provide “exemption to partial withdrawal not exceeding 25 per cent of the contribution made by an employee”.

The existing provision provides that payment from NPS trust to an employee on closure of his account or opting out is exempted up to 40 per cent of total amount payable to him. The amendments will take effect from April 2018 and will accordingly apply in relation to the assessment year 2018-19 and subsequent assessment years.