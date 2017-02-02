Budget 2017: PGIMER gets Rs 1,139 crore for coming fiscal

Among the major heads, where money would be used, also includes completion of a 25-bed hospital at PGI. Among the major heads, where money would be used, also includes completion of a 25-bed hospital at PGI.

The POST GRADUATE Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has been allocated Rs 1,139.60 crores in the Union Budget for 2017-18 presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday. Last year, PGIMER was allocated Rs 728.55 crores initially which was later revised up to Rs 938.58 crores. This year, PGI had sought Rs 1,300 crores approximately from the ministry. “We have been allocated Rs 1,139 crores in the budget,” said PGI spokesperson Manju Wadwalkar.

For 2015-16, PGIMER was allocated Rs 775 crores by the Union government in the budget.

“The funds, which have been allocated, will be used in salary, capital and under general heads,” said Sushil Thakur, financial adviser of PGIMER.

Among the major heads, where money would be used, also includes completion of a 25-bed hospital at PGI.

A senior PGI official said the fund allocation for PGI was satisfactory. “We have got more funds compared to last year. But, the fund requirement also goes up at the institute every year.”