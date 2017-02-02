Budget 2017: Not as populist as feared by many

Officials carrying the copies of Central Budget 2017-18 that was presented in the Lok Sabha at Parliament house in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo Officials carrying the copies of Central Budget 2017-18 that was presented in the Lok Sabha at Parliament house in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo

The Budget essentially continued the pattern of the finance minister’s (FM’s) past reformist Budgets, and was directed towards implementing the government’s desire to bring about greater transparency in governance, reduce corruption and create conditions for faster economic growth. This Budget has taken big steps in those directions.

The FM raised the issue of cleaning political funding. It is widely acknowledged that the ‘pull’ from the demand for election funding is one of the main drivers for black money generation. Cash donations have been limited to Rs 2,000, and political parties are required to get their accounts audited and tax returns filed in time. The cash payment window, though much smaller, still offers some scope for the use of black money. Nevertheless, it is a good start.

The Negotiable Instruments Act will also be amended, to enable use of cheques to become more common. For this, the holders of cheques need to be protected from not only the risk of losing their money but also from prolonged and costly litigation.

Black money generation, tax evasion and corruption are all closely entwined. The FM gave convincing data to show how extensive this problem was. Certainly, availability of digital transactions and the Goods and Services Tax might reduce this problem to some extent, but it may not be enough. The future will tell.

The fiscal deficit in 2017-18 is proposed to be kept within 3.2 per cent, which is quite acceptable. The abolition of the Plan and non-Plan classification in the Budget was long-overdue and will make for better planning and maintenance of capital assets. The simplifications and easing of definitions for long-term capital gains in real estate should help in curbing the use of black money in this sector.

The capital budget has increased 25.4 per cent and the infrastructure budget is close to Rs 4 lakh crores. Efficient spending of funds has always been a problem, and some of the factors that hinder this are well known. The required changes in the law, and the procedures, are necessary for proper utilisation of the money. The PPP mechanism has suffered the absence of an effective dispute resolution mechanism and that needs to be remedied quickly.

The government has given a sop to the lower-middle class by reducing the income tax rate for those in the Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh a year bracket. This was needed as this group was harder hit by demonetisation than those in higher income brackets.

Overall, an excellent Budget, and not populist as was feared by some.