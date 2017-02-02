Budget 2017: More seats in government medical colleges

All ears: Members of MCCIA follow the Budget speech in Pune. (Sandeep Daundkar) All ears: Members of MCCIA follow the Budget speech in Pune. (Sandeep Daundkar)

At least 400 new Post-Graduate (PG) seats will be allotted to government medical colleges in Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur, said Dr Pravin Shingare, state Director of Medical Education and Research (DMER). He said this after Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced that steps have been taken by the Centre to create an additional 5,000 PG seats. Of these, Maharashtra will gain at least 800 seats, he added. “The Union health ministry has convened a meeting to chalk out the distribution of seats,” Shingare said. “It was after a proposal drafted by state members of the Medical Council of India (MCI) — including Dr S D Nanadkar, Dilip Mhaisekar, Dr C B Mhaske and late Dr Kishore Taori — that the Centre admitted the need for specialist doctors to strengthen secondary and tertiary levels of healthcare,” he added.

Forty more seats could be added to Pune’s B J Medical College, which now has 110 PG seats.

There are 16 medical colleges with 1,200 PG seats. There are another 1,800 seats in private colleges and deemed university-run medical colleges. “Introducing more PG seats is certainly a welcome step,” said Dr K K Aggarwal, president, Indian Medical Association (IMA), adding that the current Budget was a step forward in improving healthcare. “At least, the Budget makes a commitment towards structural reforms in medical practice and education,” Aggarwal said.

“Roll out DNB courses in big district hospitals, strengthen PG teaching in select ESI and municipal corporation hospitals and encourage reputed private hospitals to start DNB courses,” said Dr Sagar Mundada, chairman of the youth wing of IMA.

According to Shingare, there will be a phase-wise introduction of DNB courses. “For instance, we are likely to set aside 100 seats for DNB courses at 20 district hospitals in 2018 and then upgrade later,” he said.