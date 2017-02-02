Budget 2017: Market shoots up on fiscal discipline, tax clarity

Both the Sensex and the Nifty soared past the 28,000 and 8,700 levels, respectively, posting their biggest single-day gain since October 2016. (File Photo) Both the Sensex and the Nifty soared past the 28,000 and 8,700 levels, respectively, posting their biggest single-day gain since October 2016. (File Photo)

Dalal Street bulls who pored over the Budget proposals didn’t find any big-ticket announcement by finance minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday but they eventually took the Sensex up by 486 points with some clarity coming on the tax front for foreign investors, fiscal discipline and no tinkering in the capital gains tax.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Though the market, which feared the worst, was expecting changes in capital gains tax, Jaitley prudently kept the long-term capital gains (LTCG) and short-term capital gains tax (STCG) unchanged for the capital market. Further, the Budget proposal that Category-I and -II Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) will be exempted from taxation on indirect transfers made the sentiment bullish. Bank stocks led the rally after the government said it would pump Rs 10,000 crore into public sector banks (PSBs) in the next financial year to meet their capital requirements. Adding to the sentiment, Jaitley said the allowable provision for non-performing asset of banks would be increased from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent. Stocks of PSBs rose up to 5.64 per cent.

“FM’s (finance minister’s) best action is that he has not tinkered with the equity capital gains tax regime. The markets are rejoicing that they can continue to enjoy the fruits of investment,” said Dhiraj Relli, managing director and chief executive officer, HDFC securities.

Both the Sensex and the Nifty soared past the 28,000 and 8,700 levels, respectively, posting their biggest single-day gain since October 2016. The Sensex started on a steady note and remained in a tight band for some time after Jaitley started the Budget speech. The Sensex then steadily started climbing and closed higher by 485.68 points, or 1.76 per cent, at 28,141.64 — its highest closing since October 24, 2016, when it settled at 28,179.08. The Nifty also soared 155.10 points, or 1.81 per cent, to settle at 8,716.40 after touching the day’s high of 8,722.40 and a low of 8,537.50.

The rupee also rose 40 paise to end at 67.47, as the bullish sentiment in the market spread to the foreign exchange market.

Analysts said the finance minister’s proposal for reduction in income tax for individuals in the Rs 2.5-5 lakh income bracket and for small companies with annual turnover of up to Rs 50 crore to 25 per cent will indirectly and directly boost the capital market. “No change in long-term capital gains tax on equities has lightened the investors fear on transaction cost. The budget has given a positive momentum in the market, the focus of which was to reduce the fiscal deficit to 3.2 per cent of GDP in FY18 and infrastructure developments are welcomed by the investors,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services.

Several analysts said tighter fiscal deficit and the push for housing, rural and infrastructure gave impressions of a grounded budget, while market cheered both the abolition of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board as well as halving of tax rates on income bracket below Rs five lakh.

Kunj Bansal, executive director & chief investment officer, Centrum Wealth Management, said: “It’s a good move to let the fiscal deficit slip a little beyond the earlier target of 3 per cent and instead focus on investment which will lead to higher economic growth and job creation. Beneficial measures for SMEs which caused a slowdown due to demonetisation will help them go a long way. Simplification and clarification on taxation for foreign investors will lead to higher inflows in the country. There is a clear move to shift savings from physical assets to financial assets, which is likely to lead to more productive utilisation of savings.”

Clearly, the market speculation around LTCG and corporate tax rate cut was not mentioned in the budget (except tax reduction for Rs 2.5-5 lakh income bracket). “These omissions, combined with the clarity of tax pass through for FPI category 1 and 2 category funds (these have been the biggest grey areas) have really been highlights of the budget. These issues supported by the government’s own fiscal health, reflected in strong fiscal deficit numbers have been the most important factor for FIIs and speculators to enter into fresh long or annul their shorts, leading to the rally in the markets as seen today,” said Nikhil Khandelwal, managing director, Systematix Shares & Stocks.

A section of analysts said the Budget was neither popular nor populist. “It was a rather tepid budget, as has been the case lately,” quipped a fund manager.