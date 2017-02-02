Budget 2017: In boost for medium & small firms, tax slashed to 25 per cent

Announcing the move, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley cited tax data to suggest that during financial year 2015-16, 2.85 lakh companies that recorded profits of less than Rs 1 crore paid tax at an effective rate of 30.26 per cent even as 298 companies that recorded profits of above Rs 500 crore paid effective tax rate of 25.90 per cent. (Representational image) Announcing the move, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley cited tax data to suggest that during financial year 2015-16, 2.85 lakh companies that recorded profits of less than Rs 1 crore paid tax at an effective rate of 30.26 per cent even as 298 companies that recorded profits of above Rs 500 crore paid effective tax rate of 25.90 per cent. (Representational image)

Building on credit support to the medium and small enterprises announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on New Year’s eve, the Union Budget offered a further push to the country’s informal manufacturing sector by proposing a 5 percentage point cut in corporate tax to 25 per cent for businesses with a turnover of up to Rs 50 crore.

The tax cut is expected to impact 96 per cent of the country’s MSME sector — cumulatively accounting for almost half of India’s GDP and over 80 per cent of the overall employment — and could help in increasing tax compliance in the informal sector, which had borne the brunt of the government’s demonetisation move. From the Centre’s perspective, the revenue forgone estimate for this measure is expected to be Rs 7,200 crore per annum.

Announcing the move, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley cited tax data to suggest that during financial year 2015-16, 2.85 lakh companies that recorded profits of less than Rs 1 crore paid tax at an effective rate of 30.26 per cent even as 298 companies that recorded profits of above Rs 500 crore paid effective tax rate of 25.90 per cent.

“In order to make MSME companies more viable and also to encourage firms to migrate to company format, I propose to reduce the income tax for smaller companies with annual turnover up to Rs 50 crore to 25 per cent,” Jaitley said.

As per data for Assessment Year 2015-16, there were 6.94 lakh companies filing returns of which 6.67 lakh companies would fall in this category — translating into 96 percentage of companies getting the benefit of lower taxation.

“This will make our MSME sector more competitive as compared to large companies,” Jaitley said. “The medium and small enterprises occupy bulk of economic activities and are also instrumental in providing maximum employment to people. However, since they do not get many exemptions, they end up paying more taxes as compared to large companies,” he said.

On the proposal, Richard Rekhy, CEO, KPMG in India, said: “…96 per cent of MSMEs have been provided a tax-cut which might go a long way in increasing compliance and help alleviate the disruption in fund-flow”.

The tax concession for small businesses comes in the wake of reports of the negative impact of the currency withdrawal move, which had hit the MSME sector badly and threatened to dent bank loan books on their exposure to this sector.

The Reserve Bank of India, in its financial stability report released in December 2016, had warned against a sharp rise in NPAs of banks as the banking stability indicator showed elevated risk for the banking sector due to continuous deterioration in asset quality, low profitability and liquidity of companies, especially in the SME segment.

“The stress test indicated that under the baseline scenario, the GNPA (gross non-performing assets) ratio may increase from 9.1 per cent in September 2016 to 9.8 per cent by March 2017 and further to 10.1 per cent by March 2018. If the macroeconomic conditions deteriorate, the GNPA ratio may increase further under such consequential stress scenarios,” the report noted.