Budget 2017: Govt increases allocation for M-SIPS and EDF

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal arrives at Parliament to present the Union Budget 2017-18 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo

While the Union Budget for 2017-18 aims to provide an impetus to electronic manufacturing by increasing allocation to various schemes that incentivise domestic production of these goods, it has also imposed a special additional duty on one of the key components used to manufacture mobile phones.

“Over 250 investment proposals for electronics manufacturing have been received in the last 2 years, totalling an investment of Rs 1.26 lakh crore. A number of global leaders and mobile manufacturers have set up production facilities in India. I have therefore exponentially increased the allocation for incentive schemes like M-SIPS (Modified Special Incentive Package Scheme) and EDF (Electronic Development Fund) to Rs 745 crore in 2017-18,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said. This is significantly higher than the allocation of Rs 50 crore during 2016-17.

Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet had approved amendments to M-SIPS, according to which applications made under the scheme will be limited. The application window was also cut down by over one-and-a-half year. The scheme provides for subsidy on capital expenditure — 20 per cent for investments in SEZs and 25 per cent in non-SEZs.

“The budget falls short on creating avenues to increase the manufacturing of technology solutions in India beyond smartphones… there is a real opportunity to grow the PC manufacturing ecosystem,” said Debjani Ghosh, MD, South Asia, Intel and president of association of electronic goods manufacturers MAIT.