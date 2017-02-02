Budget 2017: Government earmarks another Rs 10,000 crore for recapitalisation into public sector banks

The government will pump in Rs 10,000 crore into public sector banks (PSBs) in the next financial year to meet their capital requirements and bail them out from a financial mess. The government will pump in Rs 10,000 crore into public sector banks (PSBs) in the next financial year to meet their capital requirements and bail them out from a financial mess.

Hit by mounting non-performing assets (NPAs) and losses, the government will pump in Rs 10,000 crore into public sector banks (PSBs) in the next financial year to meet their capital requirements and bail them out from a financial mess. While a section of the industry feels this figure might not be sufficient, finance minister Arun Jaitley has promised more infusion, if the situation warrants fresh recapitalisation.

The capitalisation profile of PSBs remains weak as reflected in the Tier-I capitalisation of 9.5 per cent and overall capitalisation (including Tier-II) of 12.3 per cent for PSBs as on September 30, 2016. Within Tier-I, their core Tier-I capital stood at 8.8 per cent as on September 2016. This is against the regulatory requirement (under Basel-III norms) of Common Equity Tier-I (CET-I) of 8 per cent, Tier-I capital level of 9.5 per cent and total capital requirement (including Tier-II) of 11.5 per cent by March 2019.

“The capital infusion of Rs 10,000 crore will be a morale booster in scenarios where PSBs are in dire need of capital for credit growth and Basel-III compliance,” said Ashwani Kumar, chairman and managing director, Dena Bank. “For the financial sector, Rs 10,000-crore allocation towards the PSB recapitalisation looks low,” said Nilesh Shah, managing director, Kotak Mahindra AMC.

India Inc, meanwhile, asked the government to provide more funds. On the banking side, while the finance minister did allocate Rs 10,000 crore for capitalising PSBs, FICCI president Pankaj Patel said this figure would have to be increased during the course of the next fiscal, given the actual requirements of the banks and the need to support growth.

As on September 30, 2016, six PSBs reported Tier-I capitalisation lower than the regulatory requirement of 8.25 per cent by March 2017 and four reported overall capitalisation lower than the regulatory level of 10.25 per cent by March 2017. The weak capitalisation is despite an equity infusion of Rs 16,414 crore by the government during the first half of FY17 as well as the changes in Basel-III norms in March 2016 whereby the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed inclusion of revaluation reserves in Tier-I capital.

Rating agency ICRA said a lower growth in advances during the current year also reduced the capital requirements for the banks. Credit offtake growth dipped to four per cent in December 2016, from 9.3 per cent in 2015. Earlier in the year, as part of its recapitalisation programme for PSBs (Indradhanush), the government announced an equity infusion of Rs 25,000 crore for FY17. In July 2016, the government allocated Rs 22,915 crore from the proposed infusion for 13 PSBs and has, so far, infused Rs 16,414 crore.

Gross NPAs have almost tripled from Rs 228,321 crore in September 2013 to close to Rs 7 lakh crore. The RBI has already warned against a sharp rise in the NPAs of banks as “the banking stability indicator shows that the risks to the banking sector remained elevated due to continuous deterioration in asset quality, low profitability and liquidity”. The RBI’s stress test indicated that under the baseline scenario, the GNPA ratio might rise from 9.1 per cent in September 2016 to 9.8 per cent by March 2017 and further to 10.1 per cent by March 2018, it said.