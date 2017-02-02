Budget 2017: Gain for rural broadband connectivity with BharatNet expansion

The allocation was Rs 6,000 crore in 2016-17 fiscal. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar) The allocation was Rs 6,000 crore in 2016-17 fiscal. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar)

Internet being the basic requirement for most electronic payment modes, broadband connectivity to rural areas is pegged to be at the heart of the Centre’s push for digital payments. To further facilitate expansion of the government’s rural connectivity programme —- BharatNet —- the Union Budget proposes to allocate Rs 10,000 crore to the project. The allocation was Rs 6,000 crore in 2016-17 fiscal.

“Under the BharatNet Project, OFC has been laid in 1,55,000 km. I have stepped up allocation for BharatNet project to Rs 10,000 crore in 2017-18,” Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in his Budget speech on Wednesday. “By the end of 2017-18, high-speed broadband connectivity on optical fibre will be available in more than 1,50,000 gram panchayats, with WiFi hot spots and access to digital services at low tariffs.”

Experts, however, raised concern with connectivity being provided on the optic fibre that has been laid. Only 25 per cent of villages where such fibre network has been created have received active internet connectivity.

A parliamentary standing committee on information technology had recently expressed “displeasure over lack of attention” of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in funding the scheme.

“While acknowledging the importance of the telecom sector for the economy, as also the digital initiative of the government, the finance minister hasn’t proposed much for the telecom sector, at least in his Budget speech,” said Vishal Malhotra, tax telecom leader, EY India.

On the contrary, a 10-per cent basic customs duty (BCD) on co-polymer coated mild steel tapes and stainless steel tapes, which is a key manufacturing component for telecommunication-grade optical fibre or optical fibre cable, has been imposed. Earlier there was no BCD on these products.