Budget 2017: Delhi deprived of its share in central taxes, says Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia on the campaign trail in Ludhiana. Gurmeet Singh Manish Sisodia on the campaign trail in Ludhiana. Gurmeet Singh

As Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Budget for 2017-18, the Delhi government slammed the Centre for not increasing the capital’s share in central taxes. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that Delhi’s share in central taxes has not increased for the last 15 years. “My initial response is that Delhi has been deprived of its due from central share in this year’s Budget too… Delhi’s share in central taxes remains stagnant for 17th year at Rs 325 crore,” Sisodia tweeted after the Budget.

Watch What Else Is Making News

He further wrote, “Why are political parties free to accept cash donations up to Rs 2,000? Why does a vegetable vendor need to go cashless for even transactions of Rs 20 and parties can accept Rs 2,000 in cash?”

He also listed a number of suggestions and demands he had put forth during a pre-Budget meeting between finance ministers of various states and Jaitley in January. “The Budget of NCT of Delhi has increased from Rs 8,739 crore in the year 2001-02 to

Rs 46,600 crore in 2016-17, whereas the share in central taxes has remained frozen at Rs 325 crore since 2001-02. However, states are getting a share in central taxes every year based on the annual increase in collection of central taxes,” said Sisodia.

He also said that no exclusive Budget allocation was made for local bodies despite requests. “While the government of India provides basic and performance grants to local bodies in all states, local bodies in Delhi are not getting any support from the Centre. It is we who are providing 10.5 per cent of our annual tax collection to the local bodies,” he claimed.

However, some senior officials claimed that while there was no specific mention of Delhi in the Union Budget, the allocation made to various centrally sponsored schemes would benefit the capital. Plus, the Centre also bears the pension expenditure of Delhi government employees, which is about Rs 3,000 crore annually, the officials said.

BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari, meanwhile, lauded the Budget. “People, farmer and business friendly budget will take India to new heights,” he tweeted.

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said, “Budget is devoid of any concrete vision and is a missed opportunity by a majority government to provide any reprieve to people.”