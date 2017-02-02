Budget 2017: Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal hail Budget

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (L) and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (R). (File photo) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (L) and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (R). (File photo)

ASSAM CHIEF Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu — both heading BJP governments — on Wednesday hailed the Union budget as historic and growth-oriented, but the Congress called it disappointing for the Northeastern region. “It is a pro-poor, pro-farmer, welfare and growth-oriented budget which has something for every section of the society, Assam Chief Minister Sonowal said. He particularly praised the budget provision of Rs 10 lakh crore as credit to farmers with a 60-day interest waiver and said increase of funds to Nabard would immensely benefit the farmers.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Khandu, on the other hand, expressed optimism that the Northeast in general and Arunachal Pradesh in particular would immensely benefit from the Budget. “Enhanced budgetary allocation for PMGSY and highways will particularly benefit a strategically-located frontier state like Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu said in Itanagar. He also hailed the increased allocation for Scheduled Tribes, Rs 31,920 crore, and for Minority Affairs, Rs 4,195 crore.

Meanwhile, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee described the Union budget as disappointing. “This budget has disappointed people of Assam and Northeast. There is no special package or declaration for the region. Though the BJP government occasionally gives lip-service to the Northeast, it has failed to make any concrete gesture to the people of the region in this Budget,” state Congress chief Ripun Bora said.