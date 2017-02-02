Budget 2017: Chandigarh gets Rs 4,312 crore

Delegates take part in a discussion on Union Budget 2017-18 at PHD Chamber in Sector 31, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Jaipal Singh) Delegates take part in a discussion on Union Budget 2017-18 at PHD Chamber in Sector 31, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Jaipal Singh)

NEW UT Secretariat building, intelligent traffic management system, operation and maintenance of rural sewerage network in 13 villages, sports complexes and multi-level parking at Judicial Academy are among the projects proposed in the budget announced for 2017-18. Though the UT Administration had sought Rs 6,151 crores for this fiscal, the BJP government allocated Rs 4,312.40 crores for Chandigarh, an increase of just 9.51 per cent. Last year, UT got Rs 3,937.79 crores which was increased to Rs 4,268.75 crores as the government provided additional funds for Kajauli waterworks and land acquisition.

Of the Rs 4,312 crores allocated, Rs 475 crores come under capital head and Rs 3,837.40 crores for revenue. This year’s budget focuses more on rural and urban development with majority of the share going to this head.

Rural and urban development

For rural and urban development, the Centre has allocated Rs 260.55 crores this year. In the rural sector, money would be spent on operation and maintenance of rural sewerage of 13 villages, widening, strengthening and re-carpeting of Phirini and approach roads. Also, tubewells would be sunk and streetlights installed.

In urban infrastructure, new cycle tracks, footpaths and way finding signage system within the city, new UT Secretariat building, construction of 66 KV grid substation at Diesel Power House, Sector-26, upgrading of 33 KV substation to 66 KV substation in Sector-18, Sector-34, smart grids would come up. Money would also be spent on conversion of overhead systems with the underground in Sector-8 as model project of the smart city, preservation, restoration and illumination of Capital Complex, replacement of streetlights with LED and revitalisation of City Centre, Sector-17, work on which is already on.

Education

For development of infrastructure and other activities in the education sector, Rs 70.24 crores have been allocated. The UT Administration had demanded Rs 260 crores under this head for the 2017-18 fiscal. Construction of Government High School at PGIMER Sector 12, Maloya village (pockets 1 & 2), Raipur Kalan, Mauli Jagran and in industrial area Phase-III have been proposed under this head. Meanwhile, three new mini sports complex in sectors 8, 19, and 21 and five sports complexes in sectors 34, 38, 50, 56 and Manimajra have been proposed under this head.

Health

Budget for the health sector would be Rs 52.35 crores against Rs 240 crores demanded.

Funds would be used for construction of a 50-bed hospital in Maloya village and 100-bed hospital in Sector 48, which have been pending for over a year now. Construction of administration block at GMSH Sector 16, 32 houses for GMCH staff in Sector 48, Academic Block Part-II in RIMH, Sector 31, and completion of Mental Health Institute Sector 32 are in the pipeline.

Transport

For transport, Rs 24.53 crore has been provided for the purchase of Coronas and TATA made buses to boost public transport.

Municipal corporation

The municipal corporation, which is already struggling to meet its monetary demands for the projects, got only Rs 419.26 crore. The funds include Rs 100 crores for smart city and Rs 50 crores for Kajauli Waterworks.

Energy

An amount of Rs 17.7 crore, provided under this head, would be used to ensure uninterrupted and better power supply under the Solar City Programme.