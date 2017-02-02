Budget 2017: Boost for women’s safety as Rs 29 crore allocated for Nirbhaya fund

This should come as welcome news for the Delhi Police, which had earlier written to the Home Ministry specifically in this regard. File Photo This should come as welcome news for the Delhi Police, which had earlier written to the Home Ministry specifically in this regard. File Photo

Allocation for Delhi Police’s Nirbhaya fund, set up after the December 16, 2012, gangrape to boost safety of women, saw an almost ninefold increase in Wednesday’s Union Budget. This should come as welcome news for the Delhi Police, which had earlier written to the Home Ministry specifically in this regard. While Rs 3.4 crore had been allocated for the fund in 2016-17, the amount has been increased to Rs 28.9 crore for 2017-2018.

“We had given them our detailed requirement, like procurement of more CCTVs and women empowerment activities like self-defence training, which has so far been done on an ad-hoc basis… Now we plan to outsource it to an agency,” said Joint CP Dependra Pathak, spokesperson, Delhi Police.

Delhi Police received a total of Rs 6,378.18 crore in 2017-2018 as compared to Rs 5,913.74 crore in the last fiscal.

Of this, Rs 439 crore is for “police infrastructure” like construction of office and residential buildings, up from Rs 252.5 crore in the last fiscal.

Most of the funds the Delhi Police receive are used to pay the salaries of 85,000 personnel. Funds are also divided under non-plan and plan heads. In 2016-17, under the non-plan head, the city police had been allocated Rs 82.12 crore towards medical treatment, while the budgetary allocation to procure arms and ammunition stood at Rs 9.30 crore. Under the planned head, Rs 35 crore was allotted to the road safety cell of the city police, and Rs 4 crore to develop traffic and communication networks in Delhi-NCR.