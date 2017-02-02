Budget 2017: Banks hit by bad loans to get tax concession

There’s disappointment in the sector as finance minister Arun Jaitley didn’t make any announcement on a bad bank, or the proposed Public Sector Asset Rehabilitation Agency, to buy NPAs at market prices. There’s disappointment in the sector as finance minister Arun Jaitley didn’t make any announcement on a bad bank, or the proposed Public Sector Asset Rehabilitation Agency, to buy NPAs at market prices.

After promising Rs 10,000-crore recapitalisation bailout for the public sector banks (PSBs) reeling under huge bad loans, the government has proposed a tax concession on provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs) which are set to cross the Rs 7-lakh crore mark for the December quarter. However, there’s disappointment in the sector as finance minister Arun Jaitley didn’t make any announcement on a bad bank, or the proposed Public Sector Asset Rehabilitation Agency, to buy NPAs at market prices.

Jaitley has recommended an increase in allowable provision for NPAs from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent which “will reduce the tax liability of banks”. The minister also proposed to tax interest receivable on actual receipt instead of accrual basis in respect of NPA accounts of all non-scheduled cooperative banks also, at par with scheduled banks. The measure will remove the headache of having to pay tax even when interest income is not realised.

The government move has come at a time when the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) stress test indicated that under the baseline scenario, the GNPA ratio might increase from 9.1 per cent in September 2016 to 9.8 per cent by March 2017 and further to 10.1 per cent by March 2018, it said. “If the macroeconomic conditions deteriorate, the GNPA ratio may increase further under such consequential stress scenarios,” the RBI had said.

Banks can now claim higher deduction in respect of provision for bad and doubtful debts. With most PSBs showing 7-15 per cent of advances as NPAs, the hike in provision will be a boon for them. “From the banking sector’s perspective, the enhancement in tax exemption limit for NPAs from 7.5 per cent to 8.5 per cent is a welcome step,” HDFC Bank said in a statement.

Dhiraj Relli, managing director and chief executive officer, HDFC securities, said: “There is no mention about creation of a bad bank or Public Sector Asset Rehabilitation Agency which can speed up solutions for rising challenges of NPAs for banks and loss-making PSUs.”

India Inc, meanwhile, has argued for a bad bank. “Additionally, as was suggested in the Economic Survey, we look forward to the government’s plan to set up a Public Sector Asset Rehabilitation Agency. Such an institution, on which FICCI has shared its own research with the finance ministry, is the need of the hour,” said Ficci president Pankaj Patel.

Bad bank is a bank set up to buy the bad loans of a bank with significant NPAs at market prices.