Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley tempers income tax rate gains with cut in rebates

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian (L), Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das (2nd L) at North Block in New Delhi on Monday (PTI Photo by Vijay Verma)

While the finance minister brought cheer to the tax payers by his decision to half the tax rate to 5 per cent for income falling between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, he took back some of the gains from those earning up to Rs 5 lakh as he reduced the maximum rebate available to individuals under section 87A from Rs 5,000 to Rs 2,500.

On Wednesday, the finance minister announced to reduce the lowest tax rate from 10 per cent to 5 per cent thereby providing a benefit of up to Rs 12,500 to all tax payers. If this came as a big benefit to all tax-payers, the finance minister also took back some of the benefits available to tax payers falling in the income tax bracket of Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

While the existing provisions of section 87A provide for a rebate up to Rs 5,000 from the income-tax payable to a resident individual if the total income does not exceed Rs 5 lakh, the finance minister proposed to amend Section 87A and reduced the maximum available rebate from Rs 5,000 to Rs 2,500. He also moved to reduce the eligibility criteria as this rebate will now be only available to resident individuals whose total income does not exceed Rs 3,50,000.

This means that all assessees falling in the tax bracket of Rs 3.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh will receive no rebate and so the net benefit of the cut in tax rate (from 10 per cent to 5 per cent) for an individual them goes down by Rs 5,000.

Illustratively, while the pre-budget tax liability for an individual with a net taxable income of Rs 5 lakh stood at Rs 20,600 (after accounting for a rebate of Rs 5,000 under section 87A and education cess); post budget his tax liability would amount to Rs 12,875. Thus the net benefit post budget announcements is only Rs 7,725. Had the government not withdrawn the benefit under section 87A, the benefit for the tax-payer would have been higher by Rs 5,150 at Rs 12,875.

In another positive development the finance minister also announced to introduce a simple one-page tax return Form for individuals with taxable income upto Rs 5 lakhs.

In a move that is set to hit rich tax payers, the finance minister announced to levy a 10 per cent surcharge on taxable income falling between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore thereby affecting around 1.45 lakh tax payers. This is set to impose an additional tax burden of up to Rs 2.73 lakh for individuals falling in that bracket.

While the market expected the finance minister to increase the deduction limit available under Section 80C and deduction available on interest payment on home loans, the finance minister left them untouched. In another important decision, the finance minister announced to disallow the deduction for investment in Rajiv Gandhi Equity Saving Scheme from Assessment Year 2018-19.

Navneet Munot, CIO, SBI MF said, “On the taxation front, three strong positives came in the form of reduction of corporate tax to 25% for small business, no service tax hike and no increase in holding period for availing long-term capital gain tax in shares. On the contrary, the budget reduced the holding period of long-term capital gains tax on immovable property to 2 years compared to 3 years practiced presently.”