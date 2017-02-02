Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley pegs fiscal deficit at 3.2 per cent of GDP

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal arrives at Parliament to present the Union Budget 2017-18 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal arrives at Parliament to present the Union Budget 2017-18 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Photo

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley deviated slightly from his earlier fiscal consolidation roadmap by pegging the fiscal deficit at 3.2 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) for 2017-18, up from the earlier target of 3 per cent of GDP. Alongside, though, Jaitley proposed a target for achieving a revenue deficit of 1.9 per cent of GDP in 2017-18 from the earlier target of 2 per cent of GDP.

Watch What Else Is Making News

In his Budget, Jaitley said the expert panel headed by former revenue secretary N K Singh that was mandated with charting out a new fiscal framework had, in a report submitted last month, recommended maintaining a debt-to-GDP ratio of 60 per cent by 2023 and a fiscal deficit of 3 per cent of GDP for the next three fiscal years. The panel had also incorporated an escape clause of 0.5 percentage point of GDP in the event of certain triggers, including unavoidable fiscal situations.

Jaitley said though the current situation did call for a deviation from the fiscal path, he has chosen to refrain from using the escape clause for the next fiscal year.

While deviating from the earlier fiscal path by 20 basis points to 3.2 per cent of GDP for 2017-18, Jaitley said he was committed to achieving a target of 3 per cent of GDP in the coming financial year — 2018-19.

William Foster, Vice-President, Sovereign Risk Group, Moody’s Investors Service, in a statement said this year’s Budget marked a continuation of the government’s fiscal objectives and policies. “The Budget speech’s emphasis on fiscal prudence indicates that continued commitment to gradual fiscal consolidation remains. This is consistent with the target of a deficit at 3.2 per cent of GDP this fiscal year, followed by 3 per cent. These targets are not materially different from the previous roadmap and our projections,” Foster said.

Moody’s, he said, expects the deficit targets to be achieved, although “there will be limited room for slippage” “if the economic environment turns less favourable, given significant spending commitments and hurdles to a rapid increase in revenue collection”.

The FRBM committee’s recommendation of targeting a debt to GDP ratio to 60 per cent by 2023, he said, “is broadly in line with our projections”. He said the focus on investment in infrastructure was expected and in line with previous policy direction. “An infrastructure gap in India has likely hampered growth and contributed to economic volatility. Higher government spending in that area may partly address the infrastructure constraints,” he added.

On the deficit target, Richard Rekhy, CEO, KPMG in India, said: “With a 3.5 per cent expansion in total outlay, the Union Budget has aimed at sending out a clear indication that India is pacing itself for stronger growth and sustained development. With a fiscal deficit of 3.2 per cent, the Budget has managed to find a balance between fiscal management and public expenditure to a considerable extent.”