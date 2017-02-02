Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley gives tax incentives for digital payments, start-ups

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

In an attempt to reduce cash transactions in the economy, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has announced in the Budget a slew of measures, including reduction of the income tax limit for donations to parties made in cash. As per prevalent norms, any cash donation above Rs 10,000 is not considered for deductions. This will be reduced to Rs 2,000.

Further, a provision has been introduced in the income tax law to prohibit deductions for capital expenditure incurred by companies on cash payments up to a prescribed limit. Any capital expenditure beyond Rs 10,000 per day that is made in cash to acquire any assets would be “ignored for the purposes of determination of actual cost of such asset”. Currently, such a restriction was present only on operational expenditures incurred by a company.

Additionally, the income tax law has also been amended to effectuate any cash payments by a corporate tax-payee exceeding Rs 10,000 to a person in a day, to not be allowed as deduction in computation of income from “profits and gains of business or profession”.

The existing provisions of section 80-IAC of the Income Tax Act provide that an eligible start-up be allowed a deduction of an amount equal to 100 per cent of the profits for three consecutive assessment years out of five years, beginning from the year of incorporation. The Budget has proposed amendment to this rule and said that deduction under section 80-IAC can be claimed by an eligible start-up for any three consecutive assessment years out of the first seven years since its incorporation. All of these proposed changes to income tax laws would come into effect from April 1, 2018.

The tax implication of digital payments was one of the key concerns raised by experts on the Centre’s push to the ecosystem after the demonetisation announcement. The Budget also provides for certain tax incentives to encourage digital payments.

The Income Tax Act provides for presumptive income tax for small and medium tax payers, which have a turnover up to Rs 2 crore. Currently, 8 per cent of their turnover is deemed as presumptive income. Jaitley has proposed to reduce this to 6 per cent with respect to the turnover which is received by means other than cash. “This benefit will be applicable for transactions undertaken in the current year also,” he said.