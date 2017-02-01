Budget 2017: 7 per cent hike in train fares likely in next fiscal

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The railways appears to have sneaked in around seven per cent increase in passenger fares to be effective in the next fiscal year, as per the statements of financial projections in the Rail Budget, now merged with the General Budget to be presented on Wednesday.

The announcement of fare hike is unlikely to feature in the Budget speech. The Railways is likely to increase fares of its highly subsidised passenger segment, especially the non-AC classes in 2017-18. The figures for earnings for next year — to be revealed in the budget documents Wednesday — has taken the likely fare hike into account, sources confirmed to The Indian Express. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is likely to stress on the need for better internal generation, officials said.

The numbers projected in the Budget for Railways are intended to show a much rosier picture, sources said. For instance, Budget figures are likely to show the operating ratio to be around 94.8 per cent. For the next fiscal, the Budget estimates peg the ratio at around 94.5 per cent. However, to be able to fix that number, the Railways is learnt to have deliberately kept the expenditure figures low. It has done so by not factoring in an inevitable outgo of around Rs 8,000 crore-plus once various allowances of the Seventh Pay Commission kick in next year. In the same vein, the earnings figures have been kept inordinately high despite severe shortfall this year.

The total earnings for this year ending on March 31 are learnt to be pegged at around Rs 1.72 lakh crore, which is a Rs 12,000 crore shortfall in earnings projection made last year, as per the Budget, sources said. However, for the next financial year, the Rail Budget estimates the total earnings to be even higher, some Rs 1.88 lakh crore that is around Rs 16,000 crore more. Similarly, its expenditure for this year is projected to be around Rs 1.22 lakh crore, while that for next year has been fixed to be an estimated Rs 1.28 lakh crore. This creates the required elbow room for a healthy operating ratio.

Notably, the government has not granted any wish of the transporter in the budget, sources said, except for the creation of a Rs 1 lakh crore special fund for a five-year safety upgrade.