Budget 2017: Here’s what experts across sectors expect from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Every sector of the economy has very high expectations from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for the Union Budget this year. Budget 2017 will witness the merger of the Railway budget and the Union budget and will be presented in parliament on February 1. Problems caused by the government’s demonetisation policy have also added to the industry’s expectations in a big way.

Here is what the different sectors have recommended and expect from the Union Budget 2017-18.

Gems and Jewellery

The All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation (GJF) has recommended that the Finance Minister increase the mandatory PAN card limit to Rs 5 lakh and above. It has also urged the government to reduce import duty on gold to at least 5 per cent in the Union Budget 2017-18.

“The high import duty on gold bullion at 10 per cent has been adversely affecting the industry. This has built a parallel economy, leading to wide scale gold smuggling. It is also affecting domestic retail and manufacturing industry adversely. Bringing down duty to at least 5 per cent will eliminate the grey market,” GJF Chairman Nitin Khandelwal said.

GJF has also recommended Goods and Services Tax (GST) at 1.25 per cent for the gems and jewellery sector, so that it help the industry become compliant and organised. “Soon the entire nation will come under the single taxation regime of GST. We recommend GST at 1.25 per cent for the gems and jewellery sector, as this will help the industry become compliant and organised,” Khandelwal said.

Khandelwal also said the jewellers should be enabled sell the Ashoka Chakra Gold coins launched by the prime minister through their retail stores.

GJF has recommended the need for the formation of domestic council for the sector to address various issues pertaining to the industry, including generation of reliable database and regulation of fair trade practices and to help the government in forming industry friendly policies for trading and manufacturing.

Pharma

The pharmaceutical industry has asked the government to bring in more clarity in terms of tax structure and provide incentives on research and development (R&D) as part of its budget wish-list. The industry players also want the government to provide a road map towards bringing down corporate income tax down to 25 per cent.

The Indian Drug Manufacturers Association (IDMA), a body comprising mostly home-grown pharma firms, said all excisable goods used for R&D purposes should be exempted from central excise duty. “Introduce parity in the input (12 per cent) and output (6 per cent) rate of excise duty for pharmaceutical products,” it said. The association has also suggested that the government allow utilisation of CENVAT credit for payment of service tax on reverse charge basis.

On the other hand, the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), representing mainly MNC pharma firms, said that with innovation being high on the government agenda, clarity must be provided for incentives under the National Intellectual Property Policy.

“We expect that with GST, the inverted duty structure that our industry has to deal with will become a thing of the past. This year, we hope that greater clarity will be provided on whether input tax credits will be refunded if unutilised at the end of the assessment year,” OPPI Director General Kanchana TK said. In the past, the government said it would bring the corporate income tax down to 25 per cent. OPPI expects to see a road map on this, she added.

Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed) asked the government to utilise the budget to send out a positive message to global investors. “If India wants to be globally competitive and become more self-sufficient, it should send a positive message to global investors that it is open to business,” Varun Khanna, Chairman, AdvaMed India, Working Group and Executive Committee, said.

The Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI) called for a rollback of “high Customs duties” on medical devices. “For products where the ability to import substitute is still far away, the high Custom duties should be rolled back,” MTaI Director General Pavan Choudary said.

ASSOCHAM

Apex industry body ASSOCHAM has suggested the Union Government to link the India business process outsourcing promotion scheme (IBPS) with direct tax benefit. “The government should allow assesses to claim depreciation on assets funded by subsidy under the IBPS,” highlighted an ASSOCHAM pre-budget recommendation submitted to the Centre.

One reason why the Government did not receive expected response for IBPS which was launched under the Digital India programme, observed the chamber, as the overall benefit under the IBPS scheme will be reduced by 33 per cent as assesses cannot claim depreciation on assets funded by the Government subsidy.

The IBPS offers subsidy of up to 50 per cent of capital expenditure or Rs. one lakh per seat, whichever is lower, for setting up BPO units in small towns and villages and to create employment there.

ASSOCHAM has also suggested the setting up of a Venture Capital pool initiated and coordinated by a bank/SPV (special purpose vehicle)/PPP (public private partnership) mode to boost availability of capital funds to the electronics sector.

The chamber has recommended that weighted deduction of 150-200 per cent of actual cost for finance, energy and logistics cost, be allowed on specified components.

The chamber recommended that in line with global principles for taxation of software and judicial pronouncements of Supreme Court in the case of customs and service tax, it should be clarified that distribution of copyrighted articles being software forming integral part of the hardware would not fall within the ambit of ‘royalty.’

Banking & Finance

SEBI

Ahead of the Union Budget, markets regulator Sebi has asked the government to consider rationalisation of taxes in capital markets including that of mutual funds and other products. In its budget proposal to the Finance Ministry, Sebi has recommended reducing the securities transaction tax (STT) on stock trading, sources said. Presently, all stock market transactions attract STT in the range of 0.017 to 0.125 per cent.

It has also suggested lowering the period of holding in respect of long term debt fund units to 12 months from 36 months. The regulator has also sought an increase in the investment limit for tax-saving equity mutual fund schemes to Rs 2 lakh from the current Rs 1.5 lakh.

HSBC

Among the key expectations from the ensuing Budget are a new fiscal policy framework, corporate tax rationalisation, higher rural capex and focus on efficient social sector spending, says a HSBC report.

According to the global financial services major, the government should continue with its fiscal consolidation in a “practical fashion” and stick to the 3 per cent pre-announced fiscal deficit for 2016-17, but give itself headroom for compensating States for revenue losses once GST is in place.

“In our view, a balancing act would be to stick to the 3 per cent of GDP target for the core fiscal deficit, and, if necessary, use extra headroom of strictly under 0.3 per cent of GDP for compensating States for GST implementation,” HSBC India Chief Economist Pranjul Bhandari said.

“In particular, we expect progress in the stated objective of gradually reducing the corporate tax rate to 25 per cent, while weeding out exemptions,” Bhandari said adding, tax exemption limit could be raised to benefit people.

The government’s capex spend is expected to rise and much of this is likely to be focussed on rural India, particularly for housing, roads and irrigation. The Budget can support digitisation and connectivity drive by providing more for physical infrastructure. It can also provide concessions to encourage digital adoption, she said. “A new fiscal policy framework, tax rationalisation, rural capex, efficient social sector spending and digitisation incentives are key expectations,” Bhandari said.

Nomura

According to Japanese financial services major Nomura, a populist budget is not likely, though there are concerns that the government may be tempted to provide such measures amid derailment of growth momentum post demonetisation. The Indian government is expected to continue with fiscal consolidation and deliver a “popular, but not a populist” budget with a fiscal deficit target of 3 per cent in 2017-18, says a Nomura report.

Nomura further said that the budget is expected to aim at corporate tax rationalisation, promoting ‘less cash’ economy and higher spending on rural sector, affordable housing and public infrastructure. It expects the fiscal deficit target of 3.5 per cent for 2016-17 to be met and to be consolidated further to 3 per cent of GDP in 2017-18.

With regard to personal income tax, the Nomura report said that while there is pressure on government to raise the exemption limit (currently at Rs 2,50,000), Nomura said “we do not see any merit in this considering the already small share of the population that pays personal income tax”.

“In light of the negative impact of demonetisation on the rural economy, we expect the budget to focus on agriculture and rural sectors,” the report said.

In agriculture, measures to boost investment and productivity are likely, including higher investments in irrigation, it said, adding that micro and drip systems, focus on high-value agriculture sectors (horticulture, fisheries, livestock) and a new scheme to redevelop barren lots into useful lots, it added.

AMFI

Mutual fund industry body AMFI has also proposed that debt-linked savings scheme should be given tax benefits under Sec 80 CCC of Income Tax Act, sources have said. That have also made a proposal to extend tax benefits available under Rajiv Gandhi Equity Savings Scheme (RGESS) to all equity fund investors. AMFI has also proposed extending Sec 54 EC benefit for mutual fund schemes with lock-in period of 3-5 years. Section 54 EC of Income Tax Act, 1961 provides an option to save tax on capital gain arising from transfer of long-term capital asset subject to certain conditions.

Railways

Estimating Rs 6.7 trillion business opportunities for the Indian Railways in 5 years, Crisil has said the upcoming Union Budget could allocate funds to the tune of Rs 1.3-1.4 trillion to this sector for 2017-18, a move which could help in faster execution of projects in this space. According to Crisil Research, the government’s move to reinvigorate Indian Railways offers unprecedented business opportunities worth Rs 6.7 trillion in the five years to 2020. Crisil Research senior director Prasad Koparkar said the gross budgetary support would mainly go towards network decongestion and expansion.

“Secured debt of Rs 1.5 trillion from the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), and Rs 523 billion loan from the World Bank and the Japan International Cooperation Agency have already been tied up,” Koparkar said. “These will lead to higher allocation for, and faster execution of, strategic and remunerative projects,” he added. The loan from LIC is expected to boost investments in electrification and track-doubling projects, which offer adequate returns. The multilateral funds, on the other hand, are expected to aid investments in dedicated freight corridors (DFCs).

“Consequently, we see planned capex on network decongestion and rolling stock materialising largely by fiscal 2020,” the report noted. Going by Crisil’s estimates, high-impact projects involving decongestion would be prioritised over new lines, and open up a Rs 2.4 trillion business opportunity. Investment in rolling stock — locomotives and coaches — is seen at Rs 1.1 trillion. Of this, purchase of locomotives would account for nearly half.

Investments in safety are likely to treble to Rs 900 billion, but will fall short of Rs 1.27 trillion target.

NFIR

The National Federation of Indian Railwaymen, in a letter to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, has sought that the Income Tax exemption limit to be raised to Rs 6 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh for senior citizens, and the exemption of transport allowance from the purview of I-T.

In the rail sector, it has sought the allocation of additional funds for augmenting Railway Training Institutes and Railway Community Halls and recreation clubs. Separate Rest Rooms for women railway employees at different locations to enable them to stay when they visit on railway duties, and additional road mobile medical vans for providing medical treatment to the railway employees and their families living at remote places, are part of NFIR’s demands.

The Railway Budget has been merged with the General Budget and will be presented by Jaitley in Parliament on February 1.

IT

Dun & Bradstreet

The forthcoming Union Budget is likely to stay away from any ‘harsh measures’ amid heightened economic uncertainty and the country facing considerable challenges from the demonetisation induced demand shock, says a Dun & Bradstreet report.

“There is considerable anticipation about the initiatives that the government will articulate to revive demand along with investments in its quest to accelerate growth and create the much needed jobs,” said Arun Singh, Lead Economist Dun & Bradstreet India.

Meanwhile, weak industrial production, poor investment activity, deteriorating bank credit, rising non-performing assets, strengthening of core inflation, FII outflows and rupee depreciation are the concerns which have gradually accentuated over the years even before the impact of demonetisation hit the economy.

“Further, the rupee is expected to remain under pressure given the US protectionist agenda and upcoming state elections. In this framework, the Union Budget 2017-18 needs to be drafted prudently,” Singh added.

Payments

The ‘Committee on Digital Payments’, headed by former finance secretary Ratan P Watal, has suggested incentives to encourage digital payments in India. It suggested withdrawal of all charges levied by government departments and utilities on digital payments and bear the cost of such transactions and mandate government departments and agencies to provide option to consumers to pay digitally.

Sources have speculated that as part of the upcoming budget, import duty may be reduced on components used in the manufacturing of micro ATMs, and the excise duty exemption given by the government on these machines may be extended, to promote digital payments.

