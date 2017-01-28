Industry hit hard…it could be more than six months before we regain the lost momentum: Anant Sardeshmukh

Anant Sardeshmukh, director-general of Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture, at The Indian Express office in Pune. (Source: Express Photo) Anant Sardeshmukh, director-general of Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture, at The Indian Express office in Pune. (Source: Express Photo)

Sunanda Mehta: Is it right to assume that this Budget is going to be very significant given the background of demonetisation?

Demonetisation will be one of the things which will drive the Budget. Also in the USA, the new president has promised almost tax rebates for corporates. There are clear signs of improvement of the manufacturing sector there and that would be the backdrop of the union Budget. The Budget has to take these factors into account and take steps to attract foreign direct investment (FDI).

Demonetisation has more been a political success than an economic one. But I think that is also an event which will drive this. This will be the first time when the railway Budget will be presented along with the union Budget and the Budget itself has been substantially preponed.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Manoj More: Do you think there will be changes in the income tax slabs? The Niti Ayog also seems to have made similar recommendations.

Yes, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced two years ago that income tax slabs will be brought down from 30 to 25 per cent but after that, nothing substantial had happened. On the backdrop of US development and income tax coming down, the industry has a definite demand that the income rates of the corporate sector should come down. On the individual count, yes, it is essential. Demonetisation has had an effect to some extent and the purchasing power has dipped. The most affected sector we can say is the automobile sector where drop in demand is as much as 18-20 per cent. The consumer durables have seen a drop in demand. As a popular measure they will reduce the income tax rate so as the disposal income goes up. Public spending also needs to go up and the changes will allow this.

Sushant Kulkarni: How will Brexit affect the course of economy and the Budget?

Brexit will not be a major point affecting the Budget. Yes, some amount of fear will be there. But a lot clarity is still expected of the Brexit — if it happens. UK will have to come out with policies to retain business.

Partha Sarathi Biswas: What has been the chamber’s suggestions for the Budget?

Beside individual tax slab’s reduction there are so many simplifications and rationalisation is still pending.

Manoj More: How has demonetisation affected industries in Pune?

If you see the analysis of the whole process, we can see that we started with black money and now shifted to a cashless economy. Black money — we know that will help to some extent but there have to be other mechanisms to control it.

GDP is going to be affected. Immediate effect of the move is that we are losing demand and business with little to gain for two-three quarters. The momentum which was created in September-October has vanished. It could be more than six months before we regain the lost momentum.

Alifiya Khan: What will be the effect on the job market of this move? Will start ups be the way forward?

Overall job creation has been hit. The manufacturing sector has been hit as the production has not increased. There is tremendous amount of investment because of various reasons. Private investing in new projects has also dropped down. I think the government will look into how it can increase the size of the job market and improve job opportunities.

In start ups, we have not seen much of activities. Though schemes have been declared, the actual accrual of the schemes has been stuck up in red tape. Manufacturing start ups should be looked into separately. We are not talking about industry 4.00 (a term referring to the trend of automation and data exchange in manufacturing) at all and we need to prepare our manufacturing in the coming years.

Manoj More: You spoke about job losses, how are the salaries going to be affected?

The bottomline of corporates will not show much increase so salary hikes might be impaired. As compared to earlier years, growth has been shown but not as anticipated. Average salary hikes will not be as expected.

Anuradha Mascarenhas: How has the solar plant put up by the MCCIA in Bhosari fared?

The solar plant has been economical and beneficial. Electricity saving is to the tune of 20-30 per cent. We have been talking about net metering but we are failing in implementation

Garima Mishra: What has been the effect on small scale industries and how long will they take to recover?

Yes, of course they have been affected. The small scale industries at present are operating on thin margins as demand has come down. Because of demonetisation, again the demand has gone down as Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)s are cutting production and volume of work is missing. I would say there is a sizeable number of micro units whose transactions are most cash-based. Their workers are on daily wages so they have been affected by up to 30-40 per cent. It will take some time for them to cope with the situation. The idea of a cashless society will take some time. There are infrastructural and security issues in the minds of people. In terms of job loss the contractual workers will be the worst hit.

Sunanda Mehta: So 2017 will be a difficult year which every one is saying…

It all depends upon the policies and its implementations. Even GST has been deferred by three months. Everyone says the initial effect of GST will lead to cost escalations. Whatever benefits there are will take time to manifest.

Partha Sarathi Biswas: We have been talking about industry 4.00 or smart manufacturing. However, there are concerns about how this will affect job creation. What’s your take on this?

Yes there are concerns about job creations. The growth that we are achieving is jobless growth and this trend will continue. But there could be other avenues for job creations.

Manoj More: What is the status for common effluent treatment plant for industries in Pimpri-Chinchwad?

The issue has been pending for long. If you look at the entire area, you don’t have one drainage which connects it all. The only solution is to collect it through tankers, which is not economical. The operational cost for the common plant is going to be huge and there has to be certainty from units.

The solution to this is for the MIDC and civic body to come together and collect the charges.

Ajay Khape: How do you look at the shifting of the international airport from Chakan to Purandar?

Wherever it goes, as long as it comes up it is okay. With the proposed ring roads I think connectivity will not be an issue.