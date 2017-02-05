BMS demands scheme for workers who lost jobs due to demonetisation

Asking government to review the Union Budget for 2017-18, RSS-affiliated trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has said that despite the workers getting affected due to demonetisation, especially those in the unorganised sector, they found no mention in the Budget.

The union has also opposed the government’s huge target of over Rs 70,000 crore through its stake sale in public sector undertakings and the proposed listing of rail PSUs including IRCTC.

BMS, in a letter to finance minister Arun Jaitley, said, “There was an expectation of a scheme for providing relief to workers who got unemployed due to demonetisation. But there is no mention about that in the Budget.”

“As many as 2.5 lakh units in unorganised sector were closed and the real estate sector was badly affected where a large number of workers got unemployed. But the working class is disappointed due to no mention about any scheme or relief for them in the Budget despite huge deposits in the banks after notes ban.” BMS also pointed out that there was no mention of any relief such as a hike in wages for Anganwadi, mid-day meal and other scheme workers.