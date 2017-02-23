Budget session of Bihar Legislature begins

The budget session of both Houses of Bihar Legislature began on Thursday with Governor Ram Nath Kovind addressing the joint sitting highlighting virtues of liquor ban. (Source: PTI Photo) The budget session of both Houses of Bihar Legislature began on Thursday with Governor Ram Nath Kovind addressing the joint sitting highlighting virtues of liquor ban. (Source: PTI Photo)

The budget session of both Houses of Bihar Legislature began on Thursday with Governor Ram Nath Kovind addressing the joint sitting highlighting virtues of liquor ban and speedy work for realisation of programmes under “seven resolves” of good governance under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The maiden session of the year started with customary address of Governor highlighting achievements and future plans of the state government.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, Leader of opposition in Assembly Prem Kumar, his counterpart in Legislative Council Sushil Kumar Modi and former CM Rabri Devi were present at the joint sitting.

The Governor was flanked by Speaker of Legislative Assembly Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Chairman of Legislative Council Awdesh Narayan Singh.

Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said that during budget session which would end on March 31 with a break for holi festival, a total 23 sittings would be conducted.

In his address, the Governor reiterated state government’s determination of “growth with justice” which envisages development of all class and category of society.

He said the state government was giving top priority to ensure “kanoon ka sashasan” (rule of governance).

The Governor said liquor ban in the state has resulted in sharp fall in the crime rate.

Reeling out figures, he said in between April 2016 to January 2017 as compared to same period in previous year, murder cases have slided by 22 per cent, loot by 18 per cent, dacoity by 23 per cent, major communal riots by 33 per cent, kidnapping for ransom by 42 per cent and road accidents by 17 per cent.