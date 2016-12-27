As special assistance, 4 states to get Rs 1,082 crore on Niti Aayog recommendation

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. (File Photo) Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. (File Photo)

The Central Government, on recommendation of Niti Aayog, has sanctioned the release of Rs 1,081.89 crore to four states — Bihar, Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir, and Tamil Nadu — as special assistance to help them meet the “spill-over liabilities” of their area- specific schemes and projects for which budget provision was not made after the implementation of the fourteenth finance commission recommendations.

In the Union Budget for 2016-17, the Centre had allocated a sum of Rs 9,000 crore under the head of “special assistance” for these purposes. A sum of Rs 200 crore has been approved to be released to Bihar for funding of various projects including development of state highways, rail-cum-road bridge, strengthening of sub-transmission system, renovation and and modernisation of Barauni and Muzaffarpur thermal power stations, and restoration of Eastern Gandak Canal.

Similarly, Rs 367.93 crore has been approved for release to the state of Odisha, Niti Aayog said in a statement. It added that schemes taken up under the special assistance are largely for promotion of education among girls and boys belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, including development of playgrounds, sports activities in hostels and schools, improvement of inter-district roads, rural and other major roads. It would also cover strengthening of electric supply systems and lift irrigation, deep bore-wells and check dams.

The government think-tank also said that these projects covered under the special assistance were specific to the undivided districts of Koraput, Bolangir, and Kalahandi in Odisha.

In order to complete the ongoing projects under the Prime Minister’s Reconstruction Plan-2004, a sum of Rs 313.96 crore would be released to Jammu & Kashmir as counterpart funding for Asian Development Bank-II loan under externally aided project of J&K Urban Sector Development Investment Programme.

“This provision is intended to improve the delivery of basic services in the state of Jammu & Kashmir to help sustain economic growth in the region. The project will expand water supply, sanitation, waste management, urban transport and other municipal services,” the statement said.

Another Rs 200 crore would be provided to Tamil Nadu to resolve issues affecting the processing industry in Tirupur for adoption of zero liquid discharge by 18 common effluent treatment plants (CETPs).

“It was found that the financial assistance required for making the existing system run at 100 per cent capacity is still lower than what would be required for a green- field project of similar capacity. Accordingly, an amount of Rs 52.51 crore has been released for upgradation of CETPs along with Rs 147.49 crore for OTS (one time settlement). The amount has been released as interest free loan which may be converted into grant, based on performance parameters in succeeding years,” the Niti Aayog said.