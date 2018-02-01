Arun Jaitley’s budget 2018 ready reckoner: All you need to know

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks to the media as he enters to present the Union Budget at the Parliament House, in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley speaks to the media as he enters to present the Union Budget at the Parliament House, in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo

Budget 2018: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today presented the NDA government final full budget with a focus on reviving the agriculture and the rural economy. His budget, however, has not evoked an entirely positive response from the markets. Jaitley said the Indian economy was expected to grow at 7.2-7.5% in the second half of FY18, and that exports are expected to grow 15 per cent in the same fiscal.

While Jaitley, in his budget, did not announce any new tax slabs, there was slight relief for the aam aadmi in a flat Rs 40,000 standard deduction. What got Jaitley’s focus, however, was the rural economy and agriculture. The budget saw a slew of announcements in a hope to revive the agrarian sector.

Here’s a quick look at what Jaitley announced in his budget.

Macroeconomy

* In his address, Arun Jaitley said the government has implemented fundamental structural reforms. “India stands out as the fastest growing economy in world.”

* Jaitley said the government’s focus will be on reducing poverty in the country and that the Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT) mechanism has now become a global success story.

* Moreover, the Finance minister said the government will continue to focus on health, infrastructure, and care for senior citizens. The focus, Jaitley said, is on ‘ease of living’ for the ‘aam aadmi’. He also highlighted the government’s continued focus on ease-of-doing business.

* Demonetisation, Jaitley said, has reduced cash in circulation. He added that recapitalised banks now have better capacity to support growth. Also, under the GST regime, the Indirect tax system has been made simpler.

* The finance minister also said that India was firmly on course to achieve 8 per cent plus growth in the coming fiscal and it would soon become the fifth largest economy. India is now a $2.5-trillion economy.

* Jaitley also claimed that FDI increased due to actions taken by the NDA government. Manufacturing sector, too, Jaitley claimed, was back on the growth path.

Agriculture and rural focus

* Jaitley said the next budget for the next fiscal will have a strong focus on strengthening agriculture and the rural economy, hoping to see a paradigm shift to double farmers’ income by 2022.

* Among the measures announced were one on creating a mechanism for post harvest facilities. Jaitley said merely hiking MSP was not enough, and that the benefits provided by the government have to reach the farmer. Jaitley said the next kharif crop MSP will be at least 1.5 times the cost.

* Jaitley also said that the emphasis was on generating gainful farm and non-farm jobs and the focus was on low-cost farming and higher selling price. The finance minister also spoke of an institutional system for farm goods price, and a demand forecast. He added that NITI Aayog would make a robust system for fair price to farmers and export of farm commodities will be liberalised.

* On agriculture exports, Jaitley said there was a potential of $100 bn. He also announced that the government would soon launch Operation Green in line with Operation Flood. Rs five billion has been allocated for Operation Green. In the food processing sector, Jaitley announced the allocation of Rs 14 bn.

* Jaitley also announced the government’s move to boost organic farming by encouraging women self-help groups. Also, cluster-based models will be developed for horticulture crops, Jaitley said. he added that e-NAM will be exempt from APMC regulations and that the government will develop/upgrade 22,000 rural haats to agricultural markets

* The government will also allocate Rs 20 bn for a farm development fund, and there will be favourable tax treatment for farm manufacturing organisations. The agriculture credit target is at 11 trillion rupees for FY19. A kisan credit card will benefit animal husbandry and fishing.

* The government will also launch a ‘bamboo mission’ for Rs 12.9 bn

* Jaitley also announced the setting up of 42 mega food parks for farm exports

Policy changes

* Jaitley announced a Rs 100 bn fund for animal husbandry and fisheries development. The finance minister said the government would set up two new funds, a total of Rs 100 bn for fishery

* For MSMEs, Jaitley said the online loan facility will be revamped. The government will also address bad loan problems of MSMEs. Rs 37.94 bn has been announced for MSME credit support

On jobs, Jaitley said it was the core of policy planning, and steps would be taken to improve the start-up funding environment.

* Public Sector Undertakings will now be a part of e-trade receivables platform. The government will link the e-trade receivables platform with GSTN. Under MUDRA plan, the government will review refinancing policies. The FM set a Rs 3 trillion lending target for MUDRA plan in FY19.

* Jaitley also announced 40 mln power connections under Saubhagya Yojana. On the Smart City scheme, he announced an outlay of Rs 2.04 trillion.

Social Sector

* Under affordable housing, Arun Jaitley announced that the government would set up a dedicated affordable housing fund under NHB. The aim was to build 5.1 million rural houses under the affordable housing plan. By 2022, the government hopes to give homes to the poor.

* Swachch Bharat – the government hopes to build 20 million more toilets under the Prime Minister’s pet project. More than 60 million toilets, Jaitley said, have already been built under the scheme

* In a bid to help tackle Delhi’s alarming pollution levels, the government announced that it would subsidise removal of crop residue

* Jaitley also announced the government would give 80 million LPG connections free under the Ujjwala scheme.

* On education, the government will spend Rs 1 trillion on education infrastructure over the next four years. Jaitley announced the setting up of Ekalavya schools for scheduled tribes. Jaitley said it will treat education holistically – pre-nursery to class 12. Classrooms, too, will move from blackboards to digital boards. Jaitley also said two new schools of planning & architecture will be set up.

* An allocation of Rs 99.75 billion was also made for social security plan in FY19. Jaitley also announced an allocation of Rs 57.50 bn in the National Livelihood Mission. In rural infrastructure, the government announced an allocation of Rs 14.3 trillion.

* A new Health protection scheme was announced by FM Jaitley that seeks to cover a 100 milion poor families – a move linked to universal health coverage. An allocation of Rs 12 billion has also been proposed for health wellness centres. Twenty four new medical colleges will also be set up via hospital upgrades. The aim, Jaitley said, was to set up one medical college for every 3 Parliament constituencies.

* Rs 6 billion has also been announced as nutritional support for Tuberculosis patients.

* Jaitley said 600 million Jan Dhan accounts will get micro insurance benefit

* Jaitley also announced 187 projects sanctioned under Ganga cleaning programme

* The Finance minister allocated Rs 566.2 bn for Scheduled Castes welfare and Rs 391.35 bn for welfare of Scheduled Tribes

* Women employees will contribute 8% to EPF in first 3 years

