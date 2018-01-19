Arun Jaitley holds pre-Budget meet with state finance ministers

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia along with officials after a Pre-Budget meeting with State Finance Ministers at Vigyan Bhavan, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo: Renuka Puri) Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia along with officials after a Pre-Budget meeting with State Finance Ministers at Vigyan Bhavan, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo: Renuka Puri)

Days ahead of the Union Budget for 2018-19, finance minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday held consultations with finance ministers of various states who offered their inputs on various budgetary measures.

Jaitley said the suggestions made by the states and union territories and the memorandums submitted by them would be appropriately considered while formulating the Budget proposals of 2018-19, as per the spirit of cooperative federalism.

While the suggestions by various states were not disclosed, Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam is learnt to have sought a budget announcement on Chennai peripheral ring road project at a cost of Rs 7,446 crore. He also sought funds of Rs 3,800 crore for road safety works on national highways and the six-laning of Koyambedu-Poonamalle-Walajapet road, among others, in the next Budget.

Chief ministers of Himachal Pradesh and Puducherry and the deputy chief ministers of Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Manipur and Tamil Nadu (all of whom also hold the finance portfolio), 14 finance ministers/ministers representing their states, among others, attended the meeting. The Union Budget will be presented on February 1. FE

