Arun Jaitley’s pro-rural Budget 2018 Live Updates: FM unveils mega health insurance, gives little to middle class

In his last budget before general elections, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday unveiled a slew of measures for agriculture as well as the rural sector and announced a new health insurance scheme for the poor, but provided little relief to the middle class.
Keeping the income tax rates and slabs unchanged, he introduced a Rs 40,000 Standard Deduction for salaried employees and pensioners in lieu of the present exemption in respect of transport and medical expenses. Senior citizens will get higher exemptions on income from interest on bank and post office deposits, health insurance premium and critical illness expense.
We from Andhra expected a lot. We're disappointed. There is no benefit to Andhra Pradesh. Till now all issues in the govt are pending. They gave so much to Karnataka, Maharashtra. This is our coalition govt. What will we say to the people?: CM Ramesh, TDP MP
All these years health care had been neglected in the country. This time health care is priority. This is a welcome step. This was not a populist budget but based on economic principles, said a doctor from Vijaywada
It would have been better had people been provided relief in Income Tax up to a limit of Rs 5 Lakh. I'm sure a decision will be taken in this regard soon. This was a nation-building budget: Baba Ramdev
Chidambaram Sahab had made country bankrupt. Banks were in bad state & had handed over the resources to the rich. PM is giving transparent, policy-based administration. Chidambaram was given answer in 2014: Dharmendra Pradhan
We're very disappointed with the budget. One of the major issues was special status. Nothing was said by FM for Andhra Pradesh. If you take states like Telangana, Tamil Nadu they have huge budget but Andhra has deficit budget. People feel cheated: RM Naidu, TDP MP
This budget is for making a New India. It is for the youth of the country, women, farmers, for rural India & poor people living in cities. This is a strong budget, said Dharmendra Pradhan.
There was nothing new at all. It's not a people friendly budget. FM said nothing about unemployment. Medium & Small scale sectors are still suffering. It's a shame that has introduced only 1% education cess, said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Recognising that air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region has been a "cause of concern," Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday announced a "special scheme" that will support the efforts of the government of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh in addressing air pollution specifically with respect to managing crop residue.
1) Raw cashew nuts2) Solar tempered glass or solar tempered glass used for manufacture solar panels/modules3) Raw materials, parts or accessories used in making cochlear implants4) Select capital goods and electronics such as ball screws and linear motion guides
Here is a list of imported items that will become costlier:
1) Cars and motorcycles2) Mobile phones3) Silver and gold4) Vegetable, fruit juices, including orange and cranberry5) Sunglasses6) Miscellaneous food preparations other than soya protein7) Perfumes and toilet waters8) Sunscreen, suntan, manicure, pedicure preparations
Calling the Budget "disappointing", the Aam Aadmi Party government accused the Centre of continuing to "treat people of Delhi as second-class citizens". Delhi Finance Minister and deputy CM Manish Sisodia lamented the fact that not a single rupee had been increased in the capital's share in central taxes since 2001-02.
Former finance minister P Chidambaram slammed the Budget 2018 presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Parliament on Thursday and said the proposals should have been bold and radical, but they are a big let down.
Arun Jaitley pegged the capital expenditure target of Rs 1,48,528 crore for Railways, the highest ever.
While the budget did not offer anything to the salaried class by way of reduction in tax slab rates or an increase in exemption limit for the salaried class, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley introduced long-term capital gains of 10 per cent on gains exceeding Rs 1,00,000.
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s last full budget had the imprint of being a rural sector budget, targeted at dissipating the mounting pressure on the Narendra Modi government to address the discontent over falling farm incomes. The sops in the budget, coming ahead of the eight states polls this year and another four in the first half of 2019, alongside the general elections, came at the cost of a breach in the fiscal deficit target for 2017-18, with budget estimate of 3.2 per cent of GDP now being revised estimate 3.5 per cent of GDP.