All cesses, barring petroleum, to be merged in GST: Hasmukh Adhia

It was decided that even though all other cesses would be subsumed in the GST, the Centre would continue to levy clean environment cess on coal, peat and lignite.

Written by Aanchal Magazine | New Delhi | Published:February 2, 2017 3:57 am

The proposed Goods and Services Tax (GST) will subsume all cesses except those on petroleum, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said on Wednesday.

This proposal is in contrast to the earlier decision of the Council, which had proposed levy of additional cess for luxury and sin goods such as tobacco, cigarettes, and aerated drinks to compensate states for five years after the rollout of the regime. It was decided that even though all other cesses would be subsumed in the GST, the Centre would continue to levy clean environment cess on coal, peat and lignite. The Centre had also proposed to continue collection of the National Calamity Contingency Duty, presently collected as a cess, for the purpose of funding the National Disaster Relief Fund.

“After advent of GST, all cesses, other than on petroleum, will merge in GST,” Adhia said on Twitter on Wednesday.

