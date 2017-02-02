Affordable housing: Low-cost housing to benefit from infra tag

The infrastructure tag would mean that the real-estate builders, who currently have to take loans from the market at a high rate of interest of 18 to 24 per cent, can now get it at say 12 per cent. The infrastructure tag would mean that the real-estate builders, who currently have to take loans from the market at a high rate of interest of 18 to 24 per cent, can now get it at say 12 per cent.

AFFORDABLE HOUSING has got its much sought after ‘infrastructure’ tag, a long-standing demand by real-estate developers who can now enjoy the benefit of lower borrowing rates, tax concessions and increased flow of foreign and private capital into their projects.

The infrastructure status is a natural corollary to the Real Estate Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Bill, 2016. The Institutional Mechanism under the Ministry of Finance had made the passage of the Bill, to regulate the realty sector, a pre-condition to including affordable housing in the master list of 32 infrastructure sub-sectors, which includes urban public transport, water supply pipelines, electricity distribution and capital stock in education and healthcare.

The infrastructure tag would mean that the real-estate builders, who currently have to take loans from the market at a high rate of interest of 18 to 24 per cent, can now get it at say 12 per cent. This brings down their overall cost of construction, a benefit which they will presumably pass on to the home-buyers.

The Budget also confers certain sops on real-estate investors. Investors can now exit properties at a faster rate as the holding period for immovable property (land and building) has been reduced from 3 years to 2 years for long-term capital gains tax.

“The Budget has given a boost to affordable housing, both on the demand side as well as the supply side. With an infrastructure status to affordable housing, there will be access to cheaper sources of funds and that too for the long term. Also, exemption from service tax was provided last year on construction of affordable houses up to 60 square metres built up area under any scheme of the central or state government, including PPP schemes. This year, it has been changed to carpet area allowing for a 30 per cent increase in the house size,” said Pankaj Kapoor, CEO of the real-estate research agency Liases Foras.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also announced increased budgetary allocations for both the rural and urban component of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY), factoring in the recent announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that extends the scope of the scheme beyond the poor.

For rural housing, it has been increased from Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 22,616 crore, of which Rs 384 crore is meant as the interest subsidy for the middle classes as per the PM’s announcement. Similarly, the urban component, which had Rs 5,075 crore last year, has been allotted Rs 6,042 crore, of which Rs 1,000 crore is meant for middle class interest subsidy.

Amitabh Kundu, former economics professor from Jawaharlal Nehru University, however, said many of the measures announced in the Budget would help the middle and upper middle classes instead of promoting construction of houses for the Economically Weaker Sections and Low Income Group families. EWS and LIG account for 96 per cent of the estimated urban housing shortage of 18.78 million units.

“Providing incentives to the housing sector is likely to have a multiplier effect on the economy and employment situation. However, the essential focus on the poor, is now missing. Even though there is an income limit for the interest subsidy scheme, the fact that it will be granted based on self-certification of income will mean that the cap will only be notional. Also, increase in the built up area and the subsidised loan amount up to Rs 12 lakh will open the doors for the middle and upper middle classes. This would only immediately help real-estate developers, who will now be able to sell the 11 million vacant houses that are lying unsold due to high prices,” he said.