BSE waives transaction fees equity segment of Sensex 30 index

BSE has classified equity scrips into categories such as Group A, B, T, among others, to provide a guidance to the investors. (Express photo by Janak Rathod)

In order to facilitate and encourage participation by retail investors in financially sound companies, BSE on Monday said it has waived the transaction charges on Sensex 30 stocks from March 12. Currently, transaction charges range from Rs 0.50 – 1.5 per trade for securities under group A, B and other non-exclusive scrips. In a statement, BSE said it has waived the transaction charges in equity segment on “S&P BSE Sensex 30 Stocks with effect from March 12, 2018. S&P BSE Sensex is the barometer of Indian economy”.

The move will help India in the growth story as BSE will now be the most preferred exchange for transacting in the Sensex 30 stocks, which are considered to be growth engine for India, the it added. Trading members of the BSE pay Rs 1.50 per trade for monthly volume of up to 1,00,000, and Rs 1.25 for 1,00,001 to 3,00,000 number of transactions. Further, Re 1 per trade is being charged from the members for a monthly trade count of 3,00,001 – 5,00,000, while volumes between 5,00,001 – 20,00,000 attract Rs 0.75 per trade as transaction fees.

Trading members shell out Rs 0.50 for monthly trades exceeding 20 lakh. BSE has classified equity scrips into categories such as Group A, B, T, among others, to provide a guidance to the investors. Group A is the most tracked segment consisting of about 300 scrips, while Group B consists of more than 3,000 stocks. The classification is based on several factors like market capitalisation, trading volumes and numbers, track records, profits, dividends, shareholding patterns and some qualitative aspects.

