Sensex up 143 points, Nifty above 10,800 in late Tuesday morning

Sensex up by 143 points. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Files) Sensex up by 143 points. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Files)

The BSE Sensex trading firm on late Tuesday morning deals, up 143.50 points amid sustained buying in HealthCare, IT, Teck, Capital Goods, Industrials and Energy sectors amid US, North Korea summit in Singapore.

Market is also awaiting the release of key macroeconomic data of IIP and retail Inflation (CPI) due later on Tuesday. Metal, Utilities and power segments saw profit-booking. The 30-share index was trading higher at 35,626.97, showing a gain of 143.50 points, or 0.40 per cent at 1055 hrs. The broader Nifty-50 index too trading at 10,825.00, up 38.05 points, or 0.35 percent.

Major gainers were Dr Reddy 3.38 per cent, SBIN 1.39 per cent, TCS 1.30 per cent, Wipro 1.21 per cent, SunPharma 0.97 per cent and Indusindbk 0.90 per cent. Losers include Tata Steel 1.70 per cent, PowerGrid 1.05 per cent and Coal India 0.80 per cent.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,156.77 crore on net basis, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 1,062.82 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading mixed as US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met for the first time at a landmark summit in Singapore. US stocks rose in a relatively quiet day yesterday, as investors started a hectic week during which three major central banks set interest rates.

