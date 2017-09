BPCL has become eighth company to be conferred with the ‘Maharatna’ status by the government. (Image – Wikimedia commons) BPCL has become eighth company to be conferred with the ‘Maharatna’ status by the government. (Image – Wikimedia commons)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has become eighth company to be conferred with the ‘Maharatna’ status by the government, according to the company statement. It will enhance BPCL’s financial autonomy and additional authorities with respect to manpower restructuring, it added.

The company recorded an all-time high net profit of Rs 8,039.30 crore in 2016-17, and its market capitalisation crossed Rs 1 lakh crore during the year.

