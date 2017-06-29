Big Bazaar offers GST Mahurat from 12 am to 2 am

Big Bazaar is offering a GST Mahurat Offer for its customers from 12 am to 2 am on June 30 and July 1. Big Bazaar is offering a GST Mahurat Offer for its customers from 12 am to 2 am on June 30 and July 1.

On the midnight of June 30th, when the nation gears up for the landmark ‘One Nation, One Tax’ reform, Big Bazaar will have its doors open for its customers, for a grand midnight shopping bonanza. The ‘GST Muhurat Shopping’ will celebrate the iconic GST reform that rests on one of Future Group’s own core values of ‘Rewriting Rules’. This special shopping bonanza – that will take place between 12:00am – 2:00am on June 30th and July 1st – will usher in the new tax regime and will be the first to present customers with great savings and GST-benefits, just as the GST unfolds. After all, it is a big moment for Big Bazaar, and a big moment for Indian consumers!

Big Bazaar will pass on the entire benefit of GST to its customers, with price drops ranging from 2-22% across various products and categories. In addition, it has also lined up extra bonus or cashbacks for customers, under the GST Muhurat Shopping. These GST-special offers will ensure that the customers benefit from the new tax rates immediately. Also, to help customers save money, Big Bazaar has announced a GST Muhurat Offer, as part of this two-hour shopping dhamaka, where shoppers will receive Rs 300 in their Future Pay wallet, each time they spend Rs 1000 or more.

Commenting on the special midnight shopping, Mr Kishore Biyani, Group CEO at Future Group, said “The roll out of the GST regime marks a huge evolution for us as a nation. Big Bazaar and Future Group play the role of a key enabler and change agent, on this historic moment in India’s economic and social development. The GST Muhurat Shopping will reiterate our promise of acting with speed and imagination on everything that customers expect from us.”

As part of the GST Muhurat Shopping, Big Bazaar will offer several discounts to pass on the GST benefit to the customers. Several food and home products will have discounts ranging from 5% – 22%.

The GST Muhurat Shopping will take place across all Big Bazaar stores. The GST special shopping will enable customers to benefit from GST without any delay.

Big Bazaar is the flagship hypermarket retail chain from Future Group, having its presence in over 110 cities across the country. With its motto of ‘Making India Beautiful’, Big Bazaar ensures that all its products are of good quality and are offered at the lowest prices. Promising ‘more for less’, Big Bazaar, offers 1.6-lakh mass-market product ranges that are sought by a majority of Indian consumers. It also offers a host of value-added services. The special discounts and promotional offers, which are available at regular intervals, make the format very unique and distinct. The consumer experiences a new level of standard in price, convenience, comfort, quality and store service levels.

