Benchmark bond yields may rise to 7.55 per cent by end of 2018: Report

Amid the mounting concerns over inflation and current account deficit coupled with the likely long pause that the Reserve Bank may adopt on the key policy rates, yields on the two-year and the benchmark 10-year government securities are likely to touch 6.6 per cent and 7.55 per cent, respectively, by end-2018, DBS has said in a report.

The 10-year bond yields climbed to one-and-a-half year high of 7.2 per cent in December from 6.5 per cent in June-July this year with momentum strengthening due to a confluence of unfavourable factors, on both the demand and supply front.

“Factoring in the recent sell-off and the likelihood of a weaker macro profile, we see some reason to be cautious, nudging up our end-2018 forecast for two year and 10 year yields to touch 6.60 per cent and 7.55 per cent by end-2018,” DBS said. It said inflation, current account deficit, and fiscal dynamics are likely past their best phase and set to deteriorate modestly. Rising crude prices add to the headwinds for current account and inflation dynamics.

While the equity markets and rupee have held their ground, the cautious mood is most palpable in the debt markets, it said. The report expects further deterioration in CPI and current account dynamics.

The 10-year bond yields have risen by more than 50 basis points since end-September as the market gravitates that fundamentals such as rising price pressures and a widening current account deficit have become a lot less conducive for bonds. Headline inflation rose to a 15-month high of 4.9 per cent in November further supporting our case that a modest rate hike cycle may be poised to begin in 2019. The price index is likely to see a further spurt in December given the high food prices.

It said some consolidation in the government bonds market at highs is likely as much of the negativity has been priced in. Eyes are on the poll results on December 18, the Winter Session of Parliament that began on Friday, November trade numbers and fiscal developments, which will dictate near-term action, it said.

A report by SBI Research had recently said the ongoing spurt in government bond yields is “irrational exuberance” and is driven by profit-booking despite the recent upgrade of India’s rating by Moody’s, says a research report. Defying “logic”, the government bond yield has been on a roll of late and is hovering around 7 per cent, which is around 30-35 basis points higher than in the first half of FY18. Despite government remaining committed to fiscal prudence and Moody’s upgrading the sovereign ratings a fortnight back citing structural reforms and growth revival, the bond market surprisingly is still not rallying, SBI Research report said.

“Even as the equity and currency market are basking in the glory following the rating upgrade, the bond yields are surprisingly witnessing significant upward movement, which can only be defined as irrational exuberance and profit-booking,” the report said.

