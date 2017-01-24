Yes Bank to offer exclusive banking services to Telugu NRIs

Yes Bank has forged a strategic partnership with Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu (APNRT) Society to offer exclusive banking services to all Telugu-speaking NRIs in the state. Yes Bank has forged a strategic partnership with Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu (APNRT) Society to offer exclusive banking services to all Telugu-speaking NRIs in the state.

Yes Bank has forged a strategic partnership with Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu (APNRT) Society to offer exclusive banking services to all Telugu-speaking NRIs in the state. APNRT is a society created by state Chief Minister N Chandra Babu Naidu and non-resident IT Minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy, an NRI himself.

Under its Global Indian Banking (GIB) programme, Yes Bank will offer financial services to Telugu-speaking NRIs across the world, a company statement said.

“Yes Bank has entered into a strategic partnership with Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu (APNRT) Society, a government of Andhra Pradesh initiative to unite the Telugu diaspora worldwide,” Yes Bank said in a statement.

The services will provide the community with a platform to engage with their motherland in symbiotic means. The programme will not only cover the NRIs, but their family residing in India as well, the bank added.

GIB will offer services such as savings account, international debit card, state-of-the-art digital banking solutions, remittance, foreign currency fixed deposits, mediclaim insurance and insurance etc.

Yes Bank will also depute a dedicated relationship manager to take care of all banking-related needs of the community.

A brainchild of Naidu and Reddy, APNRT is dedicated exclusively to cater to the needs of the non-resident Telugu diaspora.

“Yes Bank understands the specific needs of NRIs and we are proud to partner with APNRT to provide comprehensive banking solutions to NRI Telugus, which will play a key role in our aspiration to become the savings banks of India,” Pralay Mondal, Head, Retail & Business Banking, Yes Bank said.

Ravi Vemuru, Advisor to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for NRT Affairs and Investments said, “Through this association, APNRT will be able to provide much needed valuable services to our diaspora.”