Yes Bank Q4 profit surges 29 per cent

Yes Bank has reported a rise of 29 per cent in standalone net profit at Rs 1,179.44 crore in the March quarter of 2017-18 as against a net profit of Rs 914.12 crore during the same period of the previous year. Total income grew 27.8 per cent to Rs 7,163.95 crore as against Rs 5,606.38 crore in the same quarter of 2016-17, the bank said.

The net interest income was up 31.4 per cent at Rs 2,154.20 crore and non-interest income increased 13 per cent to Rs 1,421 crore during the reported quarter. The net interest margin — a gauge of profitability — stood at 3.4 per cent in March quarter, down from 3.6 per cent in the year-ago period. On yearly basis, the net profit (consolidated) of the bank was up 26.7 per cent to Rs 4,233.22 crore in 2017-18 as against Rs 3,339.89 crore in 2016-17.

The bank’s board recommended a dividend of Rs 2.70 per share or 135 per cent per share for the year ended March 31, 2018, subject to approval of shareholders. On asset front, the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank were down at 1.28 per cent of the gross advances as on March 31, 2018 from 1.52 per cent at the end of 2016-17. In absolute terms, gross NPAs stood at Rs 2,626.80 crore by end of March 2018 as against Rs 2,016.80 crore by the end of the preceding year.

