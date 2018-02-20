Workman/officer director posts vacant in 20 public sector lenders

Venkatachalam said he has taken up the matter with the Finance Minister and also written a letter to the Prime Minister seeking his intervention. (Express archive) Venkatachalam said he has taken up the matter with the Finance Minister and also written a letter to the Prime Minister seeking his intervention. (Express archive)

While it is mandatory for a state-owned bank to have a workman director and an officer director on its board, none of the 20 public sector banks have had one in the last six months at least.

Sources in the banking industry, who say that the workmen/officer directors act as “watchdogs” and raise questions within the board on decisions that they find are not in the best interest of the bank, point at the government’s indecision on this front.

“None of the 20 PSBs have a workman and an officer director as of now. Also, there has not been a single appointment of these directors over the last three-and-half years. By not appointing them, the watchdogs have been removed from the system,” C H Venkatachalam, general secretary, All-India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), said.

The Bank Nationalisation Act/Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act provides for appointment of a workman employee representative and an officer employee representative as directors on the boards of all public sector banks.

Even as questions are being raised over the processes being followed by public sector banks, both during the approval of credit to an entity and also during subsequent audit and checks, as a fallout of the scam at Punjab National Bank, sources say that not having such directors on the board also dilutes the process.

“There have been several instances in the past when workman/officer directors raised red flags (in board meetings) over lending money to certain companies and their promoters,” said a source who served as a director on the board of a public sector bank.

Venkatachalam said he has taken up the matter with the Finance Minister and also written a letter to the Prime Minister seeking his intervention.

“It is a matter of concern that the posts of workman and officer directors in the banks that have fallen vacant from 2014, 2015 and 2016 still remain vacant with the result that there is no representation on the boards of all the banks representing the employees and officers,” the letter to the Prime Minister stated.

AIBEA data shows that while the position of an employee director has been lying vacant in UBI since April 2014, those at Canara Bank and PNB have been vacant since October 2014 and March 2016, respectively. At least 11 banks have such positions vacant since June 2016.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App