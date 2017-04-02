Will come out with criteria for new membership by June, says K V Kamath

NDB president K V Kamath. NDB president K V Kamath.

The New Development Bank (NDB) is considering expansion of its membership and will announce the criteria for prospective new members by June, said the multilateral agency’s president K V Kamath on Saturday. In its second annual meeting in New Delhi, the NDB’s board of directors from its member nations Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa approved the terms, conditions and procedures for admission of new members. When asked for names of potential new members, Kamath said question was a bit premature. He added that the so-called ‘Global South’ or developing countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America were an important constituency for the NDB. “We will also certainly look at the wider set of countries,” Kamath said.

Regarding India’s request for a $2-billion funding for various infrastructure projects, as stated by finance minister Arun Jaitley earlier in the day, Kamath said that India has presented a number of projects for which funding would be carried out over the next two years. “My own view is that the pipeline they (India) have given to us is probably going to be done in next year or a-year-and-half and we will also have to allow for the fact that all projects may not be ready for consideration,” Kamath said. He added, “For 2017, we plan to do 15 projects for a value of $2.5-3 billion. This will be in the area of infrastructure, especially sustainable infrastructure.

Earlier in the day, Kamath said that NDB has invested in seven projects totalling $1.5 billion in about two years of its operation. The NDB is focusing on lending in local currency which will help the member countries, he said.

