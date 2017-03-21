Wilful defaulters owe Rs 91,155 cr to Public Sector Banks

The wilful defaulters are declared by the banks as per the norms stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India. (Representational Image) The wilful defaulters are declared by the banks as per the norms stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India. (Representational Image)

There were more than 9,100 wilful defaulters who together owed Rs 91,155 crore to public sector banks at December-end, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. Banks declare wilful defaulters as per the norms stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India.

There were 9,130 wilful defaulters who owe Rs 91,155 crore to public sector banks, Minister of State for Finance Santosh Kumar Gangwar said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

In another reply, he said the NPAs of the state-run banks reduced by Rs 37,815 crore in 2016. The reduction was Rs 41,236 crore in the previous year.

