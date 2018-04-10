Allegations against ICICI pose reputational risks: Fitch Ratings

ICICI’s board has denied any wrongdoing, highlighting that the loan was underwritten in accordance with the bank’s credit standards and was extended as part of a consortium involving over 20 banks. ICICI’s board has denied any wrongdoing, highlighting that the loan was underwritten in accordance with the bank’s credit standards and was extended as part of a consortium involving over 20 banks.

Fitch Ratings on Monday said the ongoing investigation into allegations that ICICI Bank extended a loan with a potential conflict of interest raises questions over the bank’s governance and creates reputational risks.

Expressing concern over the developments at India’s largest private bank, the firm said the bank’s reluctance to support an independent probe “created doubts over the strength of its corporate governance practices”. “Other regulatory sanctions are also possible, depending on the outcome of the investigation,” the rating agency said. The allegation relates to Rs 3,250 crore loan to the Videocon group, whose controlling shareholder — Venugopal Dhoot — co-founded a separate company with Deepak Kochhar, husband of ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar.

“The bank has stressed that it has not given any credit to the borrower group outside of the consortium. Nevertheless, the presence of the bank’s CEO on this credit committee — and the bank’s reluctance to support an independent probe — have, in our opinion, created doubts over the strength of its corporate governance practices,” Fitch said.

According to Fitch, the investigation could also undermine investor confidence in the bank, with potential implications for funding costs and liquidity in an extreme scenario, although its status as a systemically important bank implies it will benefit from some form of state support. Meanwhile, there is a potential risk of financial penalties, as well as legal action, if the investigation comes up with findings against the bank, it said.

A significant portion of the loan has since become non-performing. ICICI’s board has denied any wrongdoing, highlighting that the loan was underwritten in accordance with the bank’s credit standards and was extended as part of a consortium involving over 20 banks. The allegations come against a backdrop of high NPLs in the sector. Fitch said corporate governance at private banks is generally stronger than at public banks due to better-qualified board members and more professional management.

