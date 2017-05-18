Via bond pvt placements: Corporates, banks raise Rs 7.03L crore in FY17

Corporates and financial institutions mobilised Rs 7,03,505 crore through corporate bonds on private placement basis during the fiscal ended March 2017, an increase of 43 per cent over the Rs 492,157 crore mobilised in 2015-16.

This was mobilised by 661 institutions and corporates. “The highest mobilisation in the year was made by the private sector at Rs 3,31,444 crore. This was in comparison to Rs 2,36,092 crore in the previous year, representing an increase of 40 per cent. It is significant to note that the share of the private sector has been going up steadily and is now 47 per cent. Six years ago, it was just 23 per cent,” said Pranav Haldea, managing director of Prime Database.

An increase in mobilisation was also witnessed by all-India financial institutions/ banks (up by 42 per cent to Rs 284,121 crore compared to Rs 199,950 crore in the previous year), public sector undertakings (PSUs) (increase of 108 per cent to Rs 67,176 crore compared to Rs 32,267 crore) and state financial institutions (SFIs) (up to Rs 275 crore compared to nil in the previous year).

According to Haldea, there was a fall in mobilisation by state level undertakings (SLUs), down by 14 per cent to Rs. 20,489 crore compared to Rs. 23,848 crore in the previous year. “Government organisations and government financial institutions, put together, mobilised 40 per cent of the total amount, lower than the 42 per cent in the previous year.

