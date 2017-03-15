RBI sets rupee reference rate at 66.5146 against dollar

The RBI on Wednesday fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 66.5146 against the US dollar and 69.6224 for the euro. (Representational Image) The RBI on Wednesday fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 66.5146 against the US dollar and 69.6224 for the euro. (Representational Image)

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 66.5146 against the US dollar and 69.6224 for the euro. The corresponding rates were 66.1800 and 70.4354 on Tuesday.

According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 80.0654 and 57.08 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.

