Union Cabinet clears merger of SBI with five associate banks

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley after the Cabinet meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley after the Cabinet meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the merger of five associate banks with State Bank of India (SBI), paving the way for the first such wide-scale consolidation exercise to create a banking behemoth.

State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Hyderabad, State Bank of Travancore, State Bank of Mysore and State Bank of Patiala will now be merged with SBI, finance minister Arun Jaitley said after the Cabinet meeting. A time frame for the proposed amalgamation will be announced in due course, he added. The Cabinet, however, hasn’t yet taken up a proposal for the merger of Bharatiya Mahila Bank with SBI, although such a move is under consideration, he added.

“The Cabinet had earlier (in June 2016) in-principle cleared the (merger) proposal. It had gone to the boards of various banks which have granted the approvals. The recommendations of the boards were considered today and the Cabinet cleared the proposal,” Jaitley was quoted by PTI as saying. The country’s largest lender had last year announced the merger of the associate banks as well as the Bharatiya Mahila Bank into itself by March 2017, which was touted as one of the biggest decisions in the banking sector since the nationalisation move in the 1970s. The combined entity was estimated to have an asset book of around Rs 37 lakh crore.

“With this merger, the SBI, with all these five subsidiaries merging in it, will also become a very large bank, not merely from a domestic point of view but actually a global player in its very size,” the minister said.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also approved the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to repeal the State Bank of India (Subsidiary Banks) Act, 1959, and the State Bank of Hyderabad Act, 1956. FE & PTI